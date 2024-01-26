8 new apps from Apple’s CarPlay overhaul were just found in iOS 17.4 beta

Yesterday, Apple released the iOS 17.4 beta. While all the attention has turned to the upcoming changes for iPhone users in the European Union, this new operating system update also brings important features to users elsewhere.

For example, one of the most popular requests from users, new emojis are coming with iOS 17.4. Over 100 new figures will be available in March, and you can see them here.

Despite that, MacRumors found more details about Apple’s CarPlay overhaul, which includes eight new apps that will be available with this iOS 17.4 update. The publication’s contributors, Aaron Perris and Steve Mosser, made the discovery.

Once cars start using the new CarPlay experience, they will discover the following new apps:

Auto Settings: Manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings

Manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings Car Camera: Display the vehicle’s rear-view camera feed

Display the vehicle’s rear-view camera feed Charge: For EVs, the app will display battery level, charging status, time remaining to fully charge the battery, etc

For EVs, the app will display battery level, charging status, time remaining to fully charge the battery, etc Climate : Control the vehicle’s climate controls within CarPlay, and adjust the A/C temperature or heating system

: Control the vehicle’s climate controls within CarPlay, and adjust the A/C temperature or heating system Closures: Displays vehicle warning symbols and if any door is open

Displays vehicle warning symbols and if any door is open Media: With this app, you can access FM and AM radio stations. MacRumors doesn’t know how SiriusXM will be available, but users will be able to choose from a list of music genres

With this app, you can access FM and AM radio stations. MacRumors doesn’t know how SiriusXM will be available, but users will be able to choose from a list of music genres Tire Pressure: The app shows the air pressure for each of the vehicle’s tires, in addition to tire warnings

The app shows the air pressure for each of the vehicle’s tires, in addition to tire warnings Trips: Provides a variety of driving-related data, such as vehicle’s average speed, fuel efficiency, total time elapsed, distance traveled on a trip, and more.

Lastly, MacRumors discovered the new CarPlay experience with iOS 17.4 beta 1, which has a new “Goodbye” screen after the drive shuts off the vehicle.

Interestingly, these iOS 17.4 CarPlay changes were spotted a few days after a report showed that Apple’s initiative to build its own car is at another make-or-break point.