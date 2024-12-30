6 best new Apple products released in 2024

Apple had a busy year in 2024. From the Apple Vision Pro launch early this year to the latest M4 Macs, the company released almost 30 new products in total. This impressive mark might even be a burden for some of the company’s biggest fans, as keeping up with the newest releases can be terribly expensive.

This is why BGR made this list with Apple’s best products released in 2024, including the devices we think people should still buy as 2025 is about to kick off.

iPad Pro M4

M4 iPad Pro OLED display. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

The iPad Pro M4 is undoubtedly one of Apple’s best products released in 2024. The long-awaited revamp for the iPad Pro lineup was more than anyone could ever expect. The best OLED display available in the market, combined with an ultra-thin design and the powerful M4 chip exclusive to this tablet for almost half the year, made this device a must-have for any iPad lover.

Even though iPadOS 18 didn’t live up to the hype, this beautiful piece of hardware promises that this tablet will continue to be capable of the most challenging tasks for years to come.

You can read BGR‘s review of M4 iPad Pro here.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

2024 iPad Pro and the new Magic Keyboard. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro M4 is one of Apple’s best releases of 2024. After a few iterations of the Magic Keyboard, Cupertino was able to deliver a great combination of usability, premium design, and, most importantly, a well-optimized experience between the tablet and the keyboard, as previous iterations would completely drain the battery out of the iPad when it wasn’t in use.

The aluminum material makes the accessory feel premium, the backlighted keys are great, and the function keys make the iPad more like a computer. Combine all of this with the different angles you can use to position your iPad, and you can be assured that this is one of the best products of 2024.

New MagSafe charger

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Apple’s quietest release of 2024 is also a big deal, and third-party accessory makers will likely remember it in 2025. The new MagSafe charger is faster than ever and has 25W power.

According to ChargeLab, the new MagSafe Charger can charge the iPhone 16 Pro Max to 50% in 34 minutes, 80% in 1 hour and 10 minutes, and 100% in 2 hours and 23 minutes (The previous iteration [15W], it will take longer, approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes.)

That said, the new MagSafe charger requires at least a 30W adapter, and only the newest iPhone 16 series can fully take advantage of this product.

iPhone 16

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Just like in 2023, the best iPhone release was the regular model. The iPhone 16 has everything most Apple customers want: Top cameras, a beautiful design, a great display, and impressive battery life. In 2024, Cupertino went further and gave this lineup a new processor, the A18, a RAM boost, Apple Intelligence, and the newest Action Button and Camera Control functionalities.

The regular iPhone models come in fun colors and great storage options, and most iPhone users won’t miss ProMotion, a third camera, or faster transfer speeds.

M4 Mac mini

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The M4 Mac mini is definitely the best Apple product released in 2024 for Mac lovers. The cheapest Mac available to date has the powerful M4 chip, a Mac Studio-inspired design, at least 16GB of RAM, and it’s great for anyone planning to switch to the macOS system.

Even though its upgrades can be quite expensive, the base-model Mac mini offers the best specs at any computer’s price. It’s definitely one of Apple’s greatest releases of all time.

MacBook Pro M4

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Lastly, the MacBook Pro with the M4 chip is another product for the records. Built with the popular design of the 2021 MacBook Pro, this laptop offers a better chip, more ports for the base model, and, for the first time, a nano-textured option.

Apple also quietly improved the display on this MacBook Pro and, combined with the new processor, improved the battery life of all models, making them a better choice than the M3 MacBook Air versions.

Wrap up

These are the best Apple products released in 2024. They will certainly continue to be relevant in 2025 and for many years to come.