5 hidden iOS 17.4 features coming to your iPhone next week

After a month of beta testing, iOS 17.4 will be available to all iPhone users starting next week and will have several new features. Since Apple already seeded the iOS 17.4 Release Candidate version, the official build can’t be far behind, as the company needs to comply with Europe’s Digital Markets Act on or before March 6, which is next week.

Several exciting new features are coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.4, including big changes for how European users will take advantage of the App Store, Wallets, and more. In addition, all iPhone users will get new emojis and a few other tweaks.

But that’s not all. In this article, we’ve gathered five hidden and useful features that will be available on your iPhone starting next week with iOS 17.4.

Gaming app changes: With massive changes coming to European users, Apple decided to allow streaming game apps on the App Store globally, which means software like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce NOW will be available to all iPhones.

Messaging with Siri: Siri has a new option to announce messages you receive in any supported language, so you can keep your chats with international friends with ease.

iPhone 15 battery lasts longer: There’s yet another exclusive feature for iPhone 15 users. According to Apple, iOS 17.4 reveals the latest models can hold at least 1,000 complete cycles before reaching 80% of the battery health. In comparison, previous models would reach 80% after 500 cycles. Users can also better understand their battery health in the Settings app, as it shows the cycle count of your iPhone, when the battery was manufactured, and when it was first used.

Stolen Device Protection got more secure: After introducing Stolen Device Protection with iOS 17.3, this new operating system update added an option always to require double authentication, whether you’re at home or at an unfamiliar location.

iMessage protects you against the next generation of hackers: With iOS 17.4, Apple adds a new post-quantum cryptographic protocol that improves end-to-end sucre messaging. That said, Cupertino puts its users a few steps ahead of other messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal. You can learn more about this here.

Below, you can learn more about this upcoming operating system update.