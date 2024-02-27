iOS 17.4 RC now available with these 10 new features

With iOS 17.4 expected to be released next week, Apple has now seeded the RC version of this upcoming operating system update. With that, European iPhone users will get some of the biggest updates ever, while the rest of the world will also get some interesting new features. That said, these are 13 new features coming with iOS 17.4 RC.

European users get these exclusive new features

With iOS 17.4, European iPhone users can download alternative app stores, choose third-party payments, and even their default browser. Here’s what we know:

Marketplaces – or alternative app stores : Users in the EU can choose to download apps in alternative app stores as long as they meet Apple’s criteria for customer experience, support, and fraud prevention, among other changes.

: Users in the EU can choose to download apps in alternative app stores as long as they meet Apple’s criteria for customer experience, support, and fraud prevention, among other changes. Default browser options: EU users can choose a new default browser from a list of the most downloaded browsers on iOS devices just after they update to iOS 17.4.

EU users can choose a new default browser from a list of the most downloaded browsers on iOS devices just after they update to iOS 17.4. NFC third-party access: Banks and third-party payment services can be offered for European iPhones.

iOS 17.4 features everyone is getting

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

With iOS 17.4 RC, developers can try everything Apple is planning to release next week, which includes:

Gaming app changes: Users can now take advantage of streaming gaming apps, such as GeForce NOW. These developers can offer games inside their own apps.

Users can now take advantage of streaming gaming apps, such as GeForce NOW. These developers can offer games inside their own apps. Messaging with Siri: Siri can read incoming messages in multiple languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, and more.

Siri can read incoming messages in multiple languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, and more. New emojis: Over 100 new emojis are available with iOS 17.4. You can discover them here.

Over 100 new emojis are available with iOS 17.4. You can discover them here. Stolen Device Protection changes: Apple has added an option that a double authentication can always be required instead of only unfamiliar locations.

Apple has added an option that a double authentication can always be required instead of only unfamiliar locations. AirPods on Android: When your AirPods are being used on an Android device or Windows PC, there’s a new notification on your iPhone so you can switch the connection back to it

When your AirPods are being used on an Android device or Windows PC, there’s a new notification on your iPhone so you can switch the connection back to it iPhone 15 battery lasts longer: Apple says that the iPhone 15 can hold at least 1,000 complete cycles with up to 80% of total battery life, compared to 500 cycles of its predecessors. In addition, there’s a new Battery setting that shows the cycle count of your iPhone, when the battery was manufactured, and when it was first used.

Apple says that the iPhone 15 can hold at least 1,000 complete cycles with up to 80% of total battery life, compared to 500 cycles of its predecessors. In addition, there’s a new Battery setting that shows the cycle count of your iPhone, when the battery was manufactured, and when it was first used. New iMessage protocol: iMessage is also being upgraded with iOS 17.4 with a new post-quantum cryptographic protocol that improves end-to-end secure messaging. You can learn more about it here.

Wrap up

BGR will let you know once iOS 17.4 is available to all users.