5 features that make these new Beats Solo 4 headphones special

Released in May, Beats Solo 4 is the latest headphones model by Beats. Mixing excellent sound quality with a classic design, the Apple-owned company recently partnered with Minecraft for a special edition of its most famous headphones brand. The Beats x Minecraft Solo 4 headphones edition is available exclusively from Target online in the US, and it’ll be sold in Apple Stores as well.

The on-ear headphones feature a pixelated design inspired by Minecraft, metallic hinges, and the iconic Creeper character. They are an ode to a game that changed a generation and are full of little Easter eggs.

BGR praised the new over-ear headphones in our Beats Solo 4 review. If you plan to get them, these five features make Solo 4 headphones special, including a unique perk only available for this partnership with Minecraft.

Spatial Audio comes to Beats Solo 4: With this new generation of Beats headphones, the company is moving away from the bass focus to a better overall experience. While hip-hop and rap fans will still get what they want, Spatial Audio makes these headphones shine. This Beats Solo 4 feature brings a 360º immersive experience to every song that offers Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

Endless battery life: Beats Solo 4 offers up to 50 hours of battery life. Fast Fuel gives up to five hours of playback from a 10-minute charge. But if you manage to drain the entire battery of these headphones, you can plug in the 3.5mm cable to get endless playback, even without power. This is definitely one of its best features.

Lossless support: Another great Beats Solo 4 feature is lossless support with a USB-C to USB-C cable. While my ears aren’t good enough to take advantage of this extra quality, I think it helps me notice some arrangements, instruments, and voice tweaks that are also available in Apple’s AAC format more easily.

Special Minecraft item: When customers purchase the new Beats x Minecraft Solo 4 headphones, they get a unique code to redeem an in-game headphone character creator item.

Great, but on a budget: For $199.99, Beats Solo 4 delivers the same high-quality sound as the Beats Studio Pro. What makes these headphones cheaper is the lack of ANC and Transparency Modes. However, being more affordable doesn’t make this product worse in terms of its most important feature: Impressive audio quality.

These five features could make you purchase the new Beats Solo 4. BGR thinks Beats is offering its best lineup of headphones, earbuds, and speakers in years. Below, you can learn more about Solo 4.