4 iPhone apps and accessories to help you with your 2024 goals

With 2023 wrapping up, we are setting our 2024 goals. Whether they’re fitness plans, well-being, or finances, plenty of iPhone apps and accessories can help you achieve those goals. In this article, I’ll share some of my favorite iPhone apps and accessories that made a huge difference for me in 2023, and I’m sure they can help improve your 2024 as well.

Drink more water in 2024

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Let’s get started with some hardware. I know there are plenty of apps to help you keep track of what you drink throughout the day, but there’s one issue with them: You need to open the app and tell it how many cups of water you’ve had – and they usually don’t balance their data with the weather outside or your workouts.

This is why, in 2022, I bought the HidrateSpark water bottle. It’s an expensive $70 water bottle that really stepped up my game and helped me improve my hydration. By accessing my health data, HidrateSpark can give a precise hydration goal, which is also changeable. If I exercise, the goal becomes higher.

You can also set reminders with in-app notifications in case you’re behind on your hydration objective, and you can compete with friends and strangers.

Get an Apple Watch

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Even though Apple is having some legal issues with the latest Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, that shouldn’t stop you from getting yourself an Apple Watch. Anything from the Apple Watch Series 6 or newer will be worth it.

Having a smartwatch to track your workouts and sleep and help you spend less time staring at an iPhone is worth it. I currently own an Apple Watch Ultra 2, and it’s always on my wrist. The data it gathers helps me understand if I’m taking a healthy approach while being very handy in handling notifications. I also love using Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Pay without having my iPhone nearby.

Gentler Streak takes care of you

Image source: Gentler Streak

Gentler Streak is one of my favorite apps. It doesn’t matter if you use the Apple Fitness app, Nike Run, Strava, or Gentler Streak itself. As long as these apps record data on your Health app, Gentler Streak can detect you have exercised and give you precise information about your workout.

Unlike Apple and its insane Activity Ring goals, Gentler Streak praises rest days. It also analyzes how you slept and recommends taking a break or even pushing a little bit harder. If you want to build a fitness habit instead of creating impossible goals, this app is for you.

Gola helps you set your 2024 goals

Image source: Gola

Lastly, there’s an app to help you set your 2024 goals. Gola can create and track six different types of goals, with customizable widgets and reminders to keep you on track:

SINGLE GOAL → This is the generic single-task goal (e.g., Learn a new skill)

SUB-GOALS → You need to finish multiple goals to complete this.

PROGRESS GOAL → A goal on which you will make progress as the year passes (e.g., Run 43KM)

VALUE GOAL → Same as progress, but you need to give each input a title and date (e.g., Read 12 books)

OPEN PROGRESS → This progress goal is completed when the year is finished (e.g., Swim as much as possible)

COUNTDOWN → Set a start and end date and let this goal count down till it’s completed (e.g., Don’t drink alcohol for one month)

Gola also uses AI to offer personalized recommendations and targeted support, so you can better navigate through your 2024 goals.

Wrap up

The beginning of a new year is always a good time to think about the previous one and what you can do better. Although it’s not set in stone, creating goals to improve your well-being is always worth it.

So why don’t you start your 2024 goals today with these iPhone apps and accessories?