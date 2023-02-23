Gentler Streak app for Apple Watch adds new Wellbeing feature

The 2022 Apple Watch App of the Year, Gentler Streak, has brought a fundamental update for those following their fitness journey with self-care. Starting today, users will discover a new Wellbeing tab on the app, which expands the insights they get before working out.

With the new Wellbeing tab, Gentler Streak helps you keep track of seven key health metrics: sleeping heart rate (SHR) or resting heart rate (when SHR isn’t available), sleep duration, heart rate variability (HRV), respiratory rate, oxygen saturation, and wrist temperature.

Thanks to this data, Gentler Streak can give you a descriptive health summary each morning, which will help you understand the perfect activity for that day. In addition, Go Gentler suggestions will be more effective as they now gather more data about you.

“We avoid putting you daily form into a score percentage, or body battery concept. We communicate in words, as in everyday life, in order to make active lifestyle more accessible. Our approach hopefully provides clearer insight into personal wellbeing and helps form a deeper connection with self for people of all fitness level,” says co-founder Katarina Lotrič.

To make sure you make the most of the new Wellbeing tab, users must wear the Apple Watch during sleep. Since most data is tracked at night, users that don’t wear the Watch at night might need to wait seven days to see the insights of the new feature.

A closer look at Gentler Streak’s Wellbeing data Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Gentler Streak’s founder says that by gaining new knowledge about what goes on in your body, the app can provide an even more accurate description of your current fitness state on the Streak tab.

In addition, Yorhart, Gentler Streak’s mascot, now comes in more variations to cover the new conditions. These new animations can also be found with its iMessage stickers. For a later date, the app will expand Wellbeing measurements.

“This is the first official version of our take on health, and the feature set will grow and refine, like the rest of the app. For Women’s Health Month, in May, we will add another important metric – the menstrual cycle. Later this year, Health Metrics will be joined by Health Trends – so you’ll be able to observe how your active life impacts your health in the long run. All along, we will be keeping an eye on feedback, learning how to support your wellbeing as best we can,” explains Lotrič.

Primary information on Wellbeing is free for all, while complete access is a Premium feature. Gentler Streak‘s Monthly subscription is $7.99, Premium Yearly is $49.99 with Family Sharing included, and $139.99 lifetime with Family Sharing included.