With Christmas fast approaching, there are several iPhone accessories you could gift someone – or just add to your collection. In this article, we selected some of the best iPhone accessories you can get right now moment for your travels, daily commute, and more.

Chipolo CARD Spot

For those who always lose their wallets, backpacks, and other items, the Chipolo CARD Spot is one of the best iPhone accessories you can get. By adding it to the Find My app, it’s easier than ever to find your lost items. And thanks to its card shape, it actually fits your wallet, no matter how slim it is.

While Apple’s AirTag offers Precision Find, the item tracker is more expensive, requires an additional keychain, and won’t fit all your belongings. During Christmas time, Chipolo is bringing several discounts for customers:

December 4 – January 3 (Christmas) 20% Off; Now $44 , was $55 — Chipolo DUO (including 1x Chipolo ONE and 1x Chipolo CARD) 35% Off; Now $65 , was $100 — Chipolo ONE x4 Pack 35% Off; Now $136 , was $210 — Chipolo GIFT Bundle (including 6x Chipolo ONE’s, 2x Chipolo CARD)

December 26-27 (Boxing Day) 10% Additional discount sitewide on standard Chipolo products (Chipolo ONE and Chipolo CARD)



Pitaka MagEZ Slider 2

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

This is one of the most interesting 3-in-1 wireless chargers I have ever tried because it’s detachable and rotates 360º. You can charge your iPhone 13 – or newer – via MagSafe, your AirPods Pro, and your Apple Watch all at once, with up to 7.5W wireless charging for your phone and 5W for the other accessories.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

But if you’re going to work and know you’ll need some extra juice, you can remove the MagSafe charger from the dock and take it with you, as it becomes a 4,000 mAh power bank. It has a slim silhouette with a curved design, and if you have an iPhone 15, you can pick the Apple Watch charger and attach it to the iPhone’s port to give it extra power. It’s so handy.

Finally, you can attach your AirPods in the back thanks to a small accessory holding your wireless earbuds. This device is on sale for Christmas at a great price. Pitaka is offering several accessories with discounts of up to 50% off.

USB-C to SD adaptor

I recently bought a camera for my fiancé, but I find myself using it every now and then. When I’m away from my Mac Studio and its handy SD slot, I’m with my USB-C to SD Card reader. Although Apple overcharges this accessory – it’s $39.00 – it’s the most reliable way to transfer high-resolution photos and videos at UHS-II speeds to the iPhone.

Moft Snap Phone Tripod Stand MOVAS

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

One of the best iPhone accessories I tried this year, the Moft Snap Phone Tripod Stand is perfect for using your iPhone for video calls, recording videos with it, or having a reliable stand for everyday usage.

It has flexible angles, and thanks to its strong magnets and hinge mechanism, this origami accessory is handy for several moments of my day. It’s great if you’re traveling and better if you’re at home. It’s available in several colors and costs $39.99. There’s a 15% discount right now if you clip the coupon on the Amazon page.

Satechi iPhone Wallet Stand

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Previewed during IFA 2023, it is the best iPhone Wallet Stand I’ve ever tried couldn’t miss the list. Satechi’s option attaches to any MagSafe-compatible iPhone to help you carry credit cards easily. The vegan leather material and how strong it connects to your device make this product unique.

Satechi says this accessory is crafted from premium, scratch-resistant polyurethane leather. The company calls it “not only durable and stylish, but also environmentally conscious.” The iPhone Wallet Stand, as the name suggests, can be used as both a wallet and a stand. This product costs $39.99.

Wrap up

For me, these are some of the best iPhone accessories you can get right now. Christmas is the perfect opportunity for it, but I’m sure these devices will continue to add value in the years to come.