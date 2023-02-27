2 Honor Magic 5 Pro features every phone should steal

Honor unveiled four smartphone models at MWC 2023 on Monday, including the Honor Magic 5 Pro and Magic 5 flagships, the Honor Magic VS foldable, and the Honor Magic 5 Lite mid-range handset. The handsets are either available in international markets (the Lite) or will soon be, marking Honor’s strong debut of the year.

While we already showed you the impressive Honor Magic 5 Pro camera, we have to talk about two of its standout features that more phones should copy. Specifically, the Magic 5 Pro features two industry firsts, according to Honor. One concerns the battery, and the other the display. The two features might let you spend more time on your handset while making the screen healthier for the eyes.

The industry’s first silicon-carbon battery

Even though Honor brought the Magic VS foldable to Europe, undercutting the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s price by €200 ($212), this wasn’t the company’s “one more thing” announcement during an event that focused mostly on the Magic 5 and Magic 5 Pro phones.

Honor advertises industry’s first silicon-carbon battery tech during Magic 5 Pro launch event at MWC 2023. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

Instead, Honor George Zhao insisted on a feature he could have mentioned earlier during the presentation, a battery that the Magic 5 Pro might equip. According to him, Honor developed the industry’s first silicon-carbon battery. The smartphone component is 12.8% denser than the previous model without increasing in size. That should lead to longer battery life.

Furthermore, the battery shouldn’t deplete as fast under low voltage, which means it’ll take longer for the phone to discharge completely.

Finally, a silicon-carbon battery of the same size as the Magic Pro 5’s would reach around 5,450 mAh. The phone’s quoted capacity is 5,100 mAh, however.

This implies the European Magic 5 Pro won’t have a silicon-carbon battery. Interestingly, the Chinese version of the handset has a 5,450 mAh battery. BGR has reached out to Honor for more clarification on the matter.

Honor Magic 5 Pro’s eye-friendly technologies

The second industry-first feature reveal actually came earlier during the press conference and concerned the screen. And, unlike the battery, there’s no confusion about this one. The Magic 5 Pro does pack this one.

The handset features a quad-curved 6.81-inch LTPO display that supports dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. But the screen also packs technologies that should reduce eye fatigue and eye strain during prolonged use.

Relationship between melatonin concentration and smartphone screen use with night display mode on or off. Image source: Honor

Honor says the handset features low blue light transmission and Dynamic Dimming to stimulate natural light and reduce eye fatigue. Furthermore, the Circadian Night Display feature should improve sleep quality. The TUV Rheinland certified the handset as Circadian Friendly.

In theory, the phone’s change of display color temperature (night display mode) should match the secretion of melatonin in the body. In turn, this should improve sleep quality.

Honor advertises industry’s first LTPO display with 2160Hz PWM dimming during Magic 5 Pro launch event at MWC 2023. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

The display’s industry-first concerns the 2160Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming technology that reduces screen flickering. This should further reduce eye strain for long sessions of smartphone use.

Other phones also deliver features to improve eye comfort, but Honor seems ready to go the extra mile for the Magic 5 Pro.