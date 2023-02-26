Xiaomi 13 Pro launches internationally to take on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Xiaomi took the stage ahead of MWC Barcelona on Sunday to unveil the Xiaomi 13 Pro, its newest Android flagship that will be available in international markets to take on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. International doesn’t mean the US, unfortunately, but that’s still quite a feat for the Chinese smartphone vendor. After all, companies like Huawei, LG, and Samsung typically dominate the Sunday before MWC starts.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is just one of three models in the Xiaomi 13 Series, as the company will also offer buyers even more affordable variants of the handset, including the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Lite.

Xiaomi 13 Pro price and specs

The three handsets have essentially the same design: an all-screen hole-punch display on the front and triple-lens camera systems on the rear. The Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Xiaomi 13 are the most noteworthy of the three, featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and Leica-branded cameras on the back.

In fact, Xiaomi spent a lot of time focusing on the cameras on the three phones. No pun intended.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro packs a Leica Vario-Summicron 1.19-2.2/14-75 ASPH camera system that covers focal lengths from 14mm to 75mm. The 23mm wide-angle camera features a 1-inch 50-megapixel IMX989 sensor, just like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. The handset also rocks a 75mm floating 50-megapixel telephoto lens camera and a 14mm 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera.

On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The rest of the specs are also quite impressive. The Xiaomi 13 Pro packs a curved 6.73-inch OLED display with a dynamic refresh rate running from 1Hz to 120Hz (AdaptiveSync Pro). The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is paired with 12GB of fast LPDDR5X memory and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Connectivity-wise, expect Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and 5G support.

The 4,820 mAh battery supports 120W HyperCharge fast charging that will get you to 100% in just 19 minutes. It also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Xiaomi’s Surge battery management technology should improve charging efficiency and protect battery health.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available in Ceramic White Black and Ceramic White starting at €1,299 for the 12GB/256GB variant.

Xiaomi 13 details

The Xiaomi 13’s camera isn’t as impressive as the Pro, but we’re still looking at a Leica-branded camera module with solid hardware.

The Leica Vario-Summicron 1:1.8-2.2/15-75 ASPH system features a 23mm wide-angle camera with 50-megapixel resolution and a 1-inch sensor. Joining it are a 75mm 10-megapixel telephoto camera and a 15mm 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. There’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front, just like the Pro.

The Xiaomi 13 shares some of the same specs the Pro offers. The handset rocks the same flagship Qualcomm chip and employs LPDDR5 RAM along with UFS 4.0 storage. You can also expect Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and 5G support.

On the battery side, the maximum wired charging speed goes up to 67W, while the wireless charging speeds match the Pro. The same Xiaomi Surge protection is built-in.

The main differences are the design and size. We’re looking at a flat 120Hz 6.36-inch Full HD OLED display with the same 120Hz AdaptiveSync tech. The battery is smaller at 4,500 mAh. Also, RAM comes in two options — 8GB or 12GB — while the only available storage option is 256GB.

Both the Xiaomi 13 and the 13 Pro will get 3 years of Android updates, and 5 years of security patches.

The Xiaomi 13 will cost €999 for the 8GB model. Buyers will have three colors to choose from, including Black, White, and Flora Green.

Whether you buy the Xiaomi 13 or 13 Pro, you’ll also get 6 months of free Google One storage and up to 6 months of YouTube Premium. Finally, buyers will get one out-of-warranty repair without labor cost in the first year of purchase.

Pricing and specs for the Xiaomi 13 Lite

The Xiaomi 13 Lite is the least exciting of the three handsets, as we’re looking at a mid-range device that rocks the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. The main appeal of the Xiaomi 13 Lite is obviously the price, but it also has plenty to offer in terms of specs and features.

The phone rocks a 6.55-inch OLED display that supports 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rates. The RAM and storage are downgraded compared to the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro. We’re looking at 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Connectivity-wise, you’ll get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G support.

Where the camera is concerned, we have a triple-lens camera on the back: a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There’s still a 32-megapixel shooter on the front.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite packs a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging.

The Lite model will launch in international markets (but not the US) on March 8th, alongside the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. The 8GB/128GB model costs €499.