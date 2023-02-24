Motorola Defy 2 and Cat S75 rugged phones support texting over satellite

The iPhone 14 series brought support for SOS services over satellite, opening the doors to satellite communications. The next step after emergency services is actual communication over satellite. That’s what the Motorola Defy 2 and Cat S75 that Bullitt announced on Friday will offer buyers.

The rugged phones feature the MediaTek MT6825 chipset that was also announced on Friday. The chip can enable two-way satellite texting on any smartphone.

Motorola Defy 2

The $599 Android phone launches in the second quarter and features the same MediaTek satellite chipset as the Motorola Defy Satellite Link.

The built-in SOS Assist feature provides 24/7 access to emergency response centers from FocusPoint International and will be free for a year for buyers who get the Motorola Defy 2 rugged phone.

Motorola Defy 2 front and back design. Image source: Bullitt

The phone is built to support harsh environments, where you wouldn’t find a Cellular or Wi-Fi connection. It can survive drops of up to 1.8 meters (5.9 feet) repeatedly, and it’s “highly waterproof,” withstanding submersion to 5 meters (16.4 feet) and high-pressure water jets. The handset has IP68 and IP69K ratings and has passed Mil-Spec 810H testing.

But all that ruggedness comes at a price. The phone’s all-screen design has massive bezels, unlike regular flagships.

The Motorola Defy 2 can also be cleaned with soap and water, and alcohol wipes. Moreover, the Bullitt Hygiene+ tech means the phone’s external surfaces are made with materials blended with antimicrobial and antibacterial additives.

Motorola Defy running the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app. Image source: Bullitt

When it comes to specs, the Motorola Defy 2 features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek’s Dimensity 930 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, microSD support, and 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging and Qi wireless charging support.

Location-sharing over satellite on Motorola Defy 2. Image source: Bullitt

The camera module on the back features three sensors: a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera.

The Motorola Defy 2 will launch with Android 12 on board. It’ll support two OS updates and five years of security updates. Satellite messaging plans will start at $4.99 per month for the handset.

SOS Assist on Motorola Defy 2 rugged smartphone. Image source: Bullitt

Cat S75

In addition to the Motorola Defy 2 and Defy Satellite Link, Bullit also unveiled a new Cat-branded phone. The Cat S75 looks similar to the Defy 2, but features smaller bezels.

The handset has specs in line with the Motorola Defy 2. We’re looking at a 6.6-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset runs on the same Dimnensity 930 processor paired with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and microSD card support.

The camera array is also identical: 50-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Cat S75 rugged smartphone: Front and back design. Image source: Bullitt

A 5,000 mAh battery provides two days of life and supports 15W fast charging and Qi wireless charging.

The Cat S75 will also get two years of software updates, running Android 12 out of the box. Five years of security patches are also guaranteed.

On the ruggedness side, Bullitt says the Cat S75 is its toughest handset yet. It can withstand repeated drops onto steel plates from up to 1.8 meters (5.9 feet). It’s impervious to dust, sand, and dirt. And it can withstand submersion of up to 5 meters (16.4 feet) and high-pressure water jets. The phone gets the same ratings as the Motorola Defy: IP68, IP69K, and Mil-Spec 810H.

Finally, the Cat S75 can also be cleaned with soap and water or alcohol wipes. And it’s built using the same Hygiene+ tech.

Cat S75 rugged smartphone in the dust. Image source: Bullitt

The Cat S75 is available to preorder right now in Europe for €599 ($634). It’ll cost £549 ($660) in the UK, including a 3-month free trial of the Bullitt Satellite Messenger Essentials service plan. Service subscribers will then get 12 months of SOS Assist support, like Motorola Defy 2 buyers. As for the two-way messaging via satellite plans, they start at $4.99 per month.