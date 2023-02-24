Click to Skip Ad
This tiny Motorola device brings two-way satellite texting to Android and iPhone

Chris Smith
By
Published Feb 24th, 2023 5:23AM EST
Two-way texting via satellite on a phone connected to the Motorola Defy Satellite Link device next to it.
Image: Bullitt

Ahead of MWC 2023, Bullit Group partnered with MediaTek and Lenovo to launch two Motorola devices that support two-way satellite texting. One of them is the Motorola Defy 2 rugged phone. But the puck-sized Motorola Defy Satellite Link is even more interesting, as it can enable two-way satellite messaging to any Android and iPhone device right now. 

Bullit also announced a new Cat S75 flagship rugged handset incorporating the same MediaTek MT6825 processor as the Defy devices. That’s the new chip that MediaTek announced on Friday.

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link is a Bluetooth accessory that can connect to any existing smartphone, whether an Android device or an iPhone. That’s all you need to enjoy two-way messaging over satellite in locations without a cellular connection. 

The Satellite Link gadget also enables location sharing and SOS assistance over satellite. The device features physical SOS and location “Check In” buttons, which makes it even easier to use. These functionalities do not even require a smartphone connection.

Since it’s a member of the Defy family, the Satellite Link is quite durable. It passed the Mil-Spec 810H testing and is waterproof and dustproof (IP68 rating). 

Motorola Defy Satellite Link Bluetooth gadget.
Motorola Defy Satellite Link Bluetooth gadget. Image source: Bullitt

Battery life would be critical in an environment without cellular connectivity. Bullitt says the Motorola Defy Satellite Link features a 600 mAh battery that can last multiple days.

You will also need the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app to send messages. The app tries to connect to cellular or Wi-Fi before checking for satellite support. Recipients will receive messages as SMS texts and will get an invite to download the app. That’s the only way to respond over satellite to the sender.

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link costs $99 and hits stores in April. A bundle that includes a 12-month subscription to the Essential Messaging service plan will start at $149. The service plan includes up to 30 two-way messages per month and SOS Assist.

Chris Smith
Chris Smith Senior Writer

Chris Smith has been covering consumer electronics ever since the iPhone revolutionized the industry in 2008. When he’s not writing about the most recent tech news for BGR, he closely follows the events in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and other blockbuster franchises. Outside of work, you’ll catch him streaming almost every new movie and TV show release as soon as it's available.

