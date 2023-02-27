Honor Magic 5 Pro’s AI camera can capture fast-moving scenes by itself

At MWC 2023, Honor took the wraps off of a number of smartphones, including the new Honor Magic Vs, which is a foldable phone with no gap between the screens. But the company also unveiled the new Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is its latest and greatest flagship that offers some particularly cool features in the camera department.

Honor flew me out to MWC to take a closer look at the new tech.

Honor Magic 5 Pro camera specs

To get the full picture of the new camera tech on offer by the Magic 5 Pro, you first need to know the specs.

Image source: Honor

The Magic 5 Pro offers a triple camera array on the back. The main camera is a 50 megapixel camera with an f/1.6 aperture and a relatively large 1/1.12 inch sensor. Next is the 50 megapixel ultrawide camera, which has an f/2.0 aperture and a 122-degree field-of-view. Last but not least is the 50 megapixel telephoto camera, with its f/3.0 aperture, 3.5x optical zoom, and up to an impressive 100x digital zoom. Those cameras are helped along by a time-of-flight sensor, color temperature sensor, and flicker sensor.

There are other additions to the camera on this phone too. The device features Honor’s new Millisecond Falcon Capture, AI Motion Sensing Capture, and Ultra Fusion Computational Optics.

Honor Magic 5 Pro camera features

The AI camera features are particularly interesting here. In fact, Honor showed off what the camera can do in a partnership with Guinness World Records. The company used the AI camera to capture Piotr Grabowski’s record-breaking highest between-the-legs slam dunk in January. According to Honor, the phone captured the moment itself, determining the best moment of the jump to create the best image.

Image source: Honor

Essentially, the AI camera is built to fix the issue of wanting to capture a moment that may have already passed. The camera is able to recognize different motion scenes, and then automatically capture what it thinks is the best moment — without you having to do anything except point the camera at the scene. Now, to be fair, I haven’t tested this feature in person just yet — so we’ll have to wait and see how it works in the real world. But if it works as advertised, it could well make for a much easier way to capture fast-moving scenes.

We’ll also have to wait and see how good the phone is at capturing other images. The AI camera feature is likely to be interesting — but the phone still has to capture high-quality still images.