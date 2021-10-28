Turtlebox Speaker review: Rugged and powerful

For anyone that has seen This is Spinal Tap, they inevitably know the line about the speakers that go to 11. Wanting more power and sound from your speaker isn’t an uncommon occurrence. You want to be able to hear your music from anywhere that you are. If you’re hosting a party or are out camping, having music playing helps set the mood and allows those around you to enjoy their surroundings more. But you want it to be loud enough so everyone can hear it without the sound quality being distorted. That’s where a Turtlebox Speaker might come into play for you.

I’ve been testing out the Turtlebox Speaker to see how it holds up to use throughout a day and out and about. It is a speaker that you can bring with you and you’ll be able to hear its power from far away. Looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker that will spend time indoors and outdoors with you? There are plenty of those on the market. So what sets the Turtlebox Speaker apart? Read on and find out.

Turtlebox Speaker design

You’ll see how sturdy the speaker is just by looking at it. The speaker is impact-resistant, as the outside is hard and tough. It is IP67 fully waterproof as well as dustproof. That means that you can bring this with you on a boat, on a rainy day, camping in the woods, and in many other outdoor terrains and it will still perform.

It weighs 10 pounds, which does feel like a decent amount if you have to carry it for a long time. But there is a sturdy and comfortable handle to hold at the top that makes toting it more simple. The dimensions are 11.5″ x 6.5″ x 8.75″, so it isn’t a small speaker by any means. If you’re looking for one that you can toss in a bag, this isn’t the pick. If you’re looking for one to just keep somewhere in your home, it probably also isn’t the one for you. But for outdoor adventures, it does a good job. There are rubber feet on the bottom as well.

There is an LED control pad on the top left of the Turtlebox speaker. You can turn the volume up or down and switch tracks from here. You can also connect one or two devices via Bluetooth with the press of a button. The buttons are illuminated, making them simpler to use at nighttime. There are five different color options: Field Tan, White, Original Green, Laguna Madre Blue, and Thunderhead Gray.

Turtlebox Speaker features

On top of the LED control pad, you’ll notice just how sturdy it is. This speaker is solidly built and even comes with tie-down anchors, so it won’t move if you don’t want it to. The charging port is an interesting design. It has a screw-off build, similar to something you might see on a reusable water bottle. Inside is an in and an out USB-C port, so you can charge the speaker. But you can also charge your phone or tablet or another device from the out port. The charging ports are covered so they are protected in rougher environmental conditions. But it does look kind of silly on the top of the speaker.

There is also an aux output under the cap, making it easy to connect your phone or MP3 player as well. You can also potentially plug in a laptop or computer there. If you have two Turtlebox speakers, you’ll be able to connect them both, as there is a button on the control pad for that. That’s how you can balance out the sound even more.

The battery pack is a nice boost. The Turtlebox Speaker battery will last for 20 hours of continuous music listening. It’ll go for over six hours even if you are listening at the highest volume, thanks to the 85 watt-hour built-in Lithium-Ion battery pack.

The sound that booms

You will not have a problem hearing this speaker. That is the best feature about it. It produces sound up to 120dB and it doesn’t distort. You can have it extremely low or extremely loud and you’ll still hear the song the way it is meant to be heard. I put the Turtlebox Speaker in one room, shut the door, and went to another room across my home, and shut the door there. I turned the volume up and could hear the song rather loudly even through barriers.

The bass really kicks and you can actually see the movement of the speaker when you have a bass-heavy song and it is at full volume. (Side note: I tend to use “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish to test out the bass since there is heavy bass at the beginning of the song. This is info in case you at home want to do your own testing of your speakers.) There is a larger 1.25″ tweeter in this upgraded model. There is a 6″ x 9″ polypropylene speaker cone with rubber surround and a high-efficiency driver. The frequency curve helps create sound that will cut through the wind.

Conclusions

You’ll be impressed with the speaker’s sound quality. It can really blast some music and remain clear. It is a good speaker for outdoor activities, especially if you love going camping or fishing. If you’re looking for a small speaker to bring with you places easily, this may not be the one for you. At $374, it is a bit expensive. But for power and durability, it is a strong option.

The competition

The Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is similarly priced. This is a sleeker speaker that allows you to customize your sound. If you’re interested in more controls, it could be a better fit. From a durability standpoint, you can look at the Monster Rockin’ Roller 270 Portable Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Speaker. It can play for longer but is harder to move around.

Should I buy the Turtlebox Speaker?

Yes. If you’re someone who wants a speaker for outdoor activities, it’s a good choice.