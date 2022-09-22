Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now

Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.

The packages of frozen beef products actually contain a chicken, sausage, and pepper mix that includes milk.

Korean-Style Beef recall

Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition recently announced the recall. The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) shared the press release at this link.

Valley International recalled about 22,061 pounds of frozen Korean-Style Beef products. The company distributed the product nationwide. These are the identifiers you should be looking for:

9.25-oz. cartons labeled as “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef” with lot code “5246220320” and a “best if used by” date of 04-18-2023

establishment number “P-34622” on the end flap of the carton

Consumers discovered the Korean-Style Beef product in the recall contained a chicken product, and then complained to the manufacturer. The company then notified the FSIS about the issue and initiated the recall.

It’s unclear what caused the problem. But from the looks of it, a chicken dish seems to have been distributed in Korean-Style Beef packaging.

Milk allergies and other health issues

Milk is a known allergen that can trigger allergic reactions similar to other food allergies. Allergy symptoms can be immediate and include the following:

Hives

Wheezing

Itching or tingling feeling around the lips or mouth

Swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat

Coughing or shortness of breath

Vomiting

Other reactions might take longer to develop:

Loose stools or diarrhea, which may contain blood

Abdominal cramps

Runny nose

Watery eyes

Colic in babies

A far more dangerous allergic reaction is also possible. It’s called anaphylaxis and can lead to death. Here’s how you recognize it:

Constriction and tightening of the airways

A swollen throat or the sensation of a lump in your throat that makes it difficult to breathe

Shock with a severe drop in blood pressure

Rapid pulse

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

Valley International said it hadn’t received any reports of adverse reactions in connection with the Korean-Style Beef recall.

It’s not just people with milk allergies who have to avoid the product. Those who suffer from lactose intolerance will also experience adverse reactions. We’re looking at digestive symptoms, for the most part:

Diarrhea

Nausea and sometimes vomiting

Stomach cramps

Bloating

Gas

What you should do

The Korean-Style Beef product in this recall doesn’t expire until next April. As a result, the FSIS is worried that buyers might have the product in their freezers. The agency is advising people not to eat the product. They can throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Healthy people who do not suffer from milk allergies or other sensitivities can still consume the Korean-Style Beef product, even though it doesn’t appear to actually be Korean-style beef. But keeping food that contains allergens around the house can be dangerous for visitors. Not to mention that you’re probably more interested in the Valley International product that contains beef. The recalled product contains chicken, which is another reason to return it.

You’ll find full contact information for Valley International at this link.