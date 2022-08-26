If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see

MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.

Knorr soup recall

MSI Express’s Knorr soup recall concerns a single product that contains milk without declaring it on the label. The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) published the recall announcement at this link.

The following identifiers will help you determine if your Knorr soup supply is part of the recall:

1.29-lb. (583 g) plastic pouch packages containing “KNORR PROFESSIONAL SOUP du jour RED THAI STYLE CURRY CHICKEN WITH RICE SOUP MIX” with “best by” dates of January 19, 2024, for products distributed in the United States, and April 26, 2023, for products distributed in Canada.

Establishment number “P- 44055” inside the USDA mark of inspection

The company distributed the products primarily to professional food service distributors between March and July 2022. But it also sold the soups directly to consumers.

MSI Express discovered the problem when the establishment notified FSIS of an allergen testing validation on finished soup. The test showed the soup testing positive for dairy, an allergen that does not appear on the product label.

The Knorr soup recall report notes there have been no known cases of adverse reactions connected to the product. But people who still have these soups in their pantries might risk getting sick if they’re allergic or sensitive to milk.

Milk allergies and sensitivities

Milk allergies will lead to symptoms that are common for most food allergies, as follows:

Tingling or itching in the mouth

Hives, itching, or eczema

Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, throat, or other parts of the body

Wheezing, nasal congestion, or trouble breathing

Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting

Moreover, some people allergic to milk risk developing a life-threatening reaction called anaphylaxis that requires immediate attention.

“Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for ingredients to change and the labeling not to change,” Dr. Morris Nejat, MD, Medical Director of New York Allergy & Sinus Centers, told BGR in a statement.

“For someone who has a severe food allergy, they may be nervous when eating. This can kill their trust. I’ve had patients who had a bad reaction, and they find out it was from a mislabeled product. They are afraid to eat anything. They become so untrusting.”

Dr. Nejat continued, “If you have a history of strong food allergies, you want to make sure you have an EpiPen or some form of epinephrine with you at all times.”

In response to a previous milk-related recall, Dr. Nejat said milk and eggs are common allergens, especially in small children.

Separately, people who are lactose intolerant might experience a different set of symptoms, mainly digestive issues.

What you should do

People who do not suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities can still eat the Knorr soup product in this recall. However, the product is a risk to other people in one’s household or visitors who might be allergic to milk.

To be safe, the FSIS advises people to stop eating the products. Instead, throw the soups away or return them to the place of purchase.

Furthermore, people who think they might have experienced any health issues after eating the Knorr soups should contact a doctor.

Finally, remember to check out the Knorr soup recall announcement at this link. You’ll find contact information for MSI Express and additional images. Unilever has a website for the recall over here.