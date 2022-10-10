Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful

People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.

Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup recall

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the Bakkavor soup recall announcement at this link.

The company is recalling 32-ounce containers of Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup, which were sold in H-E-B stores in Texas with the wrong label: Meal Simple Beef Chili With Beans.

The Tomato Basil Soup product contains dairy. But the Beef Chili Beans Soup label does not list the ingredient.

To identify the product in the recall, you’ll have to look for the best-by date of 12/2/2022 that should appear on the Meal Simple Beef Chili With Beans label.

The company is still investigating the cause of the accidental mislabeling.

Milk allergies and sensitivities

Bakkavor says it has not received any reports of adverse reactions. But people who suffer from severe milk allergies might experience symptoms if they eat the Tomato Basil Soup product from this recall.

People who suffer from milk allergies might have to deal with the following symptoms, which often appear after consuming the allergen:

Hives

Wheezing

Itching or tingling feeling around the lips or mouth

Swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat

Coughing or shortness of breath

Vomiting

Furthermore, some symptoms might take longer to develop:

Loose stools or diarrhea, which may contain blood

Abdominal cramps

Runny nose

Watery eyes

Colic in babies

Finally, some people suffer from severe allergies. Exposure to milk might have fatal consequences as anaphylaxis sets in.

Then there are those people who are lactose intolerant. They might encounter predominantly digestive symptoms after eating products containing dairy:

Diarrhea

Nausea and sometimes vomiting

Stomach cramps

Bloating

Gas

What you should do

People who purchased 32-ounce Meal Simple Beef Chili with Beans or Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup should not consume the product. Bakkavor urges customers to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

People who do not suffer from milk-related health problems can still eat the soup. But it still poses a risk to people who might visit the household.

Also, people who own the Tomato Basil Soup probably wanted to purchase the Beef Chili with Beans product described on the label. That’s another reason to return the soup.

For more information about the Tomato Basil Soup recall, visit this link. You’ll also find contact information for H-E-B Customer Service, which can provide additional support.