Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful

HomeLifestyleNews
October 10th, 2022 at 9:50 AM
By
Ready to eat creamy tomato soup made of fresh tomatoes.

People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.

Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup recall

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the Bakkavor soup recall announcement at this link.

The company is recalling 32-ounce containers of Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup, which were sold in H-E-B stores in Texas with the wrong label: Meal Simple Beef Chili With Beans.

Tomato Basil Soup recall: Image showing the wrong label on the product.
Tomato Basil Soup recall: Image showing the wrong label on the product. Image source: FDA

The Tomato Basil Soup product contains dairy. But the Beef Chili Beans Soup label does not list the ingredient.

To identify the product in the recall, you’ll have to look for the best-by date of 12/2/2022 that should appear on the Meal Simple Beef Chili With Beans label.

The company is still investigating the cause of the accidental mislabeling.

Milk allergies and sensitivities

Bakkavor says it has not received any reports of adverse reactions. But people who suffer from severe milk allergies might experience symptoms if they eat the Tomato Basil Soup product from this recall.

Tomato Basil Soup recall: Ingredients label on the package.
Tomato Basil Soup recall: Ingredients label on the package. Image source: FDA

People who suffer from milk allergies might have to deal with the following symptoms, which often appear after consuming the allergen:

  • Hives
  • Wheezing
  • Itching or tingling feeling around the lips or mouth
  • Swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat
  • Coughing or shortness of breath
  • Vomiting

Furthermore, some symptoms might take longer to develop:

  • Loose stools or diarrhea, which may contain blood
  • Abdominal cramps
  • Runny nose
  • Watery eyes
  • Colic in babies

Finally, some people suffer from severe allergies. Exposure to milk might have fatal consequences as anaphylaxis sets in.

Then there are those people who are lactose intolerant. They might encounter predominantly digestive symptoms after eating products containing dairy:

  • Diarrhea
  • Nausea and sometimes vomiting
  • Stomach cramps
  • Bloating
  • Gas

What you should do

People who purchased 32-ounce Meal Simple Beef Chili with Beans or Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup should not consume the product. Bakkavor urges customers to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Tomato Basil Soup recall: The correct product label appears on the top of the package.
Tomato Basil Soup recall: The correct product label appears on the top of the package. Image source: FDA

People who do not suffer from milk-related health problems can still eat the soup. But it still poses a risk to people who might visit the household.

Also, people who own the Tomato Basil Soup probably wanted to purchase the Beef Chili with Beans product described on the label. That’s another reason to return the soup.

For more information about the Tomato Basil Soup recall, visit this link. You’ll also find contact information for H-E-B Customer Service, which can provide additional support.

This article talks about:

Chris Smith has been covering consumer electronics ever since the iPhone revolutionized the industry in 2008. When he’s not writing about the most recent tech news for BGR, he closely follows the events in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and other blockbuster franchises. Outside of work, you’ll catch him streaming almost every new movie and TV show release as soon as it's available.

More Lifestyle

Latest News