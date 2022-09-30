New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous

After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds.

Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.

Dark chocolate almonds

Momyer Distribution Inc. issued a recall this week for Dark Chocolate Almonds that might contain undeclared milk. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted the announcement at this link.

The company says it initiated the recall after discovering that the product packaging did not declare the presence of milk.

Momyer sold the dark chocolate almonds in Oregon and Washington through retail markets, including Safeway, Albertsons, and Roths Fresh Market. The product comes in a 9.5oz plastic container and is available in the produce section.

The product that Safeway and Albertsons sold has a “PRODUCE” label in large red letters. Moreover, they have “Dark Chocolate Almonds” printed in black on the top label. Other identifiers include UPC 0 19061 19371 2 and a best-by date of 10/15/2023.

The Roths Fresh Market product has a different name: Holly Hill Gourmet Snacks Dark Chocolate Almonds. It also has different identifiers: UPC 0 08918 23018 2 and a 10/21/2023 best-by date.

Milk allergies and sensitivities

Momyer has not received any reports of illness connected to the dark chocolate almonds recall. However, people who suffer from milk allergies and other sensitivities risk developing adverse reactions after eating the snacks.

Milk allergies are common and can lead to immediate adverse effects:

Hives

Wheezing

Itching or tingling feeling around the lips or mouth

Swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat

Coughing or shortness of breath

Vomiting

Other symptoms might take longer to develop, but they’re also signs of an allergic reaction:

Loose stools or diarrhea, which may contain blood

Abdominal cramps

Runny nose

Watery eyes

Colic in babies

Moreover, there’s also anaphylaxis to keep in mind, a severe allergic reaction that can lead to death.

Separately, some consumers might suffer from lactose intolerance. They might experience digestive symptoms after consuming the dark chocolate almonds in this recall:

Diarrhea

Nausea and sometimes vomiting

Stomach cramps

Bloating

Gas

What to do if you bought these snacks

The Momyer dark chocolate almonds in this recall are safe to eat if you don’t have any health issues triggered by milk. However, storing food items that contain undeclared allergens is risky. Visitors might accidentally eat the snacks and get sick.

Also, with Halloween approaching, buyers should ensure they do not hand out any candy containing allergens to children.

Momyer urges customers who suffer from a milk allergy or sensitivity not to eat the product. People should dispose of the almonds or return the bags to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Finally, customers can contact Momyer for additional information by using the information available in the recall announcement.