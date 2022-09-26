Halloween candy recall: Check your pantry now for this popular candy

With Halloween closing in, you might be stocking up on candy to ensure you have everything you need for the hordes of kids visiting your door. That’s why the following recall is significantly more important than others, as it concerns a brand of candy corn from Arcade Snacks.

The candy contains traces of egg, which is not declared on the package. Eggs are a known allergen that can trigger potentially lethal allergic reactions in some people.

Arcade Snacks Candy Corn recall

Arcade Snacks issued the Candy Corn recall over the weekend. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared the announcement at this link.

The company says that it distributed the Candy Corn in Massachusetts and Connecticut at the following locations:

Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Massachusetts

Donelan’s Supermarkets in Massachusetts

Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Massachusetts

Foodies in Massachusetts

Windfall Market in Falmouth, Massachusetts

Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut

The recalled Candy Corn comes in a clear plastic 15-ounce container. The packages with UPC #0 18586 00114 4 and a best-by date of 3/8/2023 are part of the recall.

Egg allergies

It’s unclear what caused the egg contamination. Arcade Snacks says it initiated the recall after discovering that the product was distributed in packaging that did not list egg as an ingredient. Also, the company said it had not received any reports of adverse reactions.

But some people who suffer from egg allergies risk developing symptoms immediately after eating products that contain even small traces of egg.

Symptoms that can appear after eating the Candy Corn in this recall include the following:

Skin inflammation or hives — the most common egg allergy reaction

Nasal congestion, runny nose, and sneezing (allergic rhinitis)

Digestive symptoms, such as cramps, nausea, and vomiting

Asthma signs and symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath

People suffering from severe allergic reactions risk developing a life-threatening condition called anaphylaxis. Here are the symptoms of anaphylaxis:

Constriction of airways, including a swollen throat or a lump in your throat that makes it difficult to breathe

Abdominal pain and cramping

Rapid pulse

Shock, with a severe drop in blood pressure, felt as dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

What you need to do

Customers who purchased the Arcade Snacks Candy Corn in this recall can still eat it. But there’s always a risk if you share the product with people who visit your household and are allergic to eggs. The risk obviously increases around Halloween, during trick-or-treat season. And eggs happen to be one of the most common allergy-causing foods for children, according to The Mayo Clinic.

Arcade Snacks advises buyers to return the Candy Corn in this recall to the place of purchase for a full refund.

People concerned about adverse reactions should reach out to their healthcare provider.

If you need to reach out to Arcade Snacks, you’ll find contact information in the recall press release.

Finally, people suffering from egg allergies should also be aware of a separate recall involving a potato product that contains undeclared eggs.