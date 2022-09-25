Potato recall issued in 14 states due to a potentially dangerous allergen

A Melissa’s potatoes product was hit with a recall because it contains eggs, and the ingredient is not listed on the label. Potatoes alone do not contain traces of egg, but the Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes recall covers a product that ships with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The sauce is the likely culprit here.

The problem with eggs is that some people are allergic to them. As a result, they risk developing potentially life-threatening adverse effects after eating the potatoes.

Melissa’s potatoes recall

World Variety Produce Inc. recently announced a recall for a single product: Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted the announcement at this link.

World Variety doesn’t explain how the problem occurred or why the potatoes contain undeclared eggs. But the company says it has received no reports of illness so far.

The following identifiers will help you determine whether your boxes of Melissa’s potatoes are included in the current recall:

Packaging: Clear Overwrap Tray in Cardboard Sleeve

Pack/Weight: Net Weight 1LB 1.7OZ (502g)

UPC Code: 0-45255-15221-0

Best Use Buy Dates: 08/15/22, 08/20/22, 08/22/22, 08/29/22, 09/02/22, 09/05/22, 09/11/22, 09/18/22, 09/26/22, 10/01/22, 10/09/22

World Variety did not sell the product nationwide, but the potatoes in this recall were available in various states. Buyers in Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and Washington should check their pantries or refrigerators.

Egg allergies

Eggs are one of the most common allergy-causing foods for children, as the Mayo Clinic explains. Symptoms can appear a few minutes to a few hours after eating eggs or foods containing egg like Melissa’s potatoes in this recall.

Here’s a list of common symptoms:

Skin inflammation or hives — the most common egg allergy reaction

Nasal congestion, runny nose, and sneezing (allergic rhinitis)

Digestive symptoms, such as cramps, nausea, and vomiting

Asthma signs and symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath

People who suffer from severe allergies can develop anaphylaxis, a potentially fatal condition. These are the signs to look out for:

Constriction of airways, including a swollen throat or a lump in your throat that makes it difficult to breathe

Abdominal pain and cramping

Rapid pulse

Shock, with a severe drop in blood pressure felt as dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

What you should do

If you and the people in your household are not allergic to eggs, you can still eat the potatoes in this recall. However, the food product still poses a risk to anyone with an egg allergy who visits your home for a meal.

World Variety advises buyers to destroy and dispose of the recalled product. The announcement doesn’t mention refunds. But buyers can always contact the company using the information available in the press release. See the FDA website at this link.

Finally, people who think they experienced adverse reactions after eating Melissa’s potatoes from this recall should contact a doctor.