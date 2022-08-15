Salad recall: Find out if your salad kits need to be thrown away

Salad kits see frequent recalls, and contamination with dangerous bacteria is often the reason why. But the Fifth Season Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits recall is different. The product doesn’t contain any microorganisms that could cause illnesses. Instead, it comes with a dressing packet that contains milk and egg without declaring the two ingredients.

People who are allergic to milk or egg, or who suffer from other milk sensitivities, risk developing side effects if they eat the salad.

Fifth Season Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits recall

Fifth Season just announced the Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits recall. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the press release at this link.

The action involves a single UPC (52070008147) and two best-by dates (16-AUG-2022 1 and 15-AUG-2022 0). Fifth Season sold these products in Michigan, New York, and Ohio between August 4th, 2022, and August 12th, 2022.

The company says it discovered the problem while conducting routine quality control checks. Furthermore, it’s working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Milk and egg allergies

Fifth Season says it has not received any reports or complaints from consumers about the product. But people who are allergic to milk or eggs risk developing adverse reactions after eating the salad kits that are included in this recall.

Symptoms will be similar regardless of the allergen. Here’s a list of the most common food allergy signs, per the Mayo Clinic:

Tingling or itching in the mouth

Hives, itching, or eczema

Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat or other parts of the body

Wheezing, nasal congestion, or trouble breathing

Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting

Allergic reactions can be life-threatening for some people. Here are the symptoms to look for so you can recognize anaphylaxis, which can be deadly:

Constriction and tightening of the airways

A swollen throat or the sensation of a lump in your throat that makes it difficult to breathe

Shock with a severe drop in blood pressure

Rapid pulse

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

Also, lactose intolerant people can experience symptoms if they eat the salad kits from the Fifth Season recall. The symptoms are different, however:

Diarrhea

Nausea and sometimes vomiting

Stomach cramps

Bloating

Gas

What you should do

The Fifth Season Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits in the recall are still safe to eat if you are not allergic to milk or eggs. If you are not allergic to milk but are sensitive to it, you can throw out the dressing packet.

However, keeping food containing undeclared allergens in a household where allergic people live or visit is risky.

Fifth Season urges people to discard the product. The press release doesn’t mention refunds, but you can contact Fifth Season to inquire about it. Full contact information is available in the FDA announcement at this link.

Finally, you should contact your doctor if you’ve experienced any health issues after eating these salad kits. Meanwhile, the following clip should help you understand how food allergies can affect the body.