Urgent salad recall: Check your fridge because these salads can make you very sick

Customers who purchased Northern Tier Bakery ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products recently should know the company initiated a recall for about 905 pounds of salad. The action follows testing that has revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on samples. That’s a bacteria that can cause severe illness in certain groups of people. Whenever it appears in food and drinks, Listeria triggers product recalls.

Northern Tier Bakery salad recall

Northern Tier Bakery announced the salad recall earlier this week. The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) shared its own press release at this link.

Northern Tier Bakery produced the products from May 18th, 2022, through June 8th, 2022. The company discovered the Listeria contamination after conducting internal tests. It then notified FSIS and triggered the salad recall.

The following products are part of the recall, as listed in the press release:

4-oz. plastic packages of “SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Chef Salad EGG, WHITE TURKEY MEAT, HAM, MONTEREY JACK & CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 6/9 and 6/11 represented on the label.

4.3-oz. plastic packages of “SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Caesar Salad SEASONED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS, PARMESAN CHEESE & CROUTON PACKET WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 5/26, 5/28, 5/31, 6/2, 6/4, 6/8, 6/9, 6/11, 6/14 and 6/16 represented on the label.

Also, the products in the recall bear establishment number “EST. 19860” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Finally, Northern Tier Bakery shipped the recalled salad products to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The Listeria infection

The manufacturer says it has received no reports of illness after consuming the salad products in the recall. However, Listeria symptoms may take a few days to appear. Also, the symptoms might not be enough to diagnose the illness definitively.

Healthy people can experience fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. Diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms can precede those. The recall announcement also notes that an invasive infection can spread beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

The elderly and people with weakened immune systems risk severe and sometimes fatal illness.

Moreover, pregnant women are at risk of developing miscarriages, stillbirths, and premature delivery. A life-threatening infection of the newborn is also possible.

What you should do

People who purchased Northern Tier Bakery salad from the two recalled brands should not consume it. The FSIS advises buyers to throw away the product or return it to the place of purchase.

Furthermore, if you’ve experienced any symptoms similar to those listed above, you should seek medical help. Symptoms can appear within two months after eating the contaminated food.

Finally, ensure you read the full press release at this link. which contains contact details for Northern Tier Bakery and the USDA.