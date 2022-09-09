Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination

It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.

Sunset Farm Foods smoked sausage recall

Sunset Farm Foods issued the recall on September 7th. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) shared the announcement at this link.

The recall covers more than 2 tons of sausage in total, but it only concerns a single type of smoked sausage. You’ll have to look for the following identifiers on the package to determine whether your Sunset Farm Foods sausage comes from the recalled lot:

28-oz. vacuum sealed packages of “Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage” with a sell by date of 10-28-22.

Establishment number “P 9185” inside the USDA mark of inspection

Sunset Farm Foods produced the smoked sausage product in the recall on June 30th, 2022. It sold the product at retail locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

A customer contacted the company to complain about blue plastic pieces inside the pork and chicken sausage. In turn, the establishment contacted the FSIS, which eventually led to this recall.

What you should do

The agency notes there have been no reports of adverse reactions following the consumption of the smoked sausage from Sunset Farm Foods’ recall. However, people who have suffered illness or injury after eating the sausages should consider consulting a doctor.

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. issued an animal cookies recall a few days ago, as the dessert might contain metal. The company explained at the time the possible types of injuries that extraneous metals in food products might cause:

Foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury. Foodborne foreign objects that are flexible, not sharp, and smaller in length are more likely to cause minor injuries such as transient choking or small lacerations in the gastrointestinal system.

The FSIS advises customers to stop eating smoked sausage from this recall. Instead, you should either throw out the product or return it to the place of purchase. Refunds aren’t explicitly mentioned, but it’s likely they’ll be offered.

Finally, buyers should read the full product recall at this link. It contains contact information for Sunset Farm Foods and the USDA’s food safety lines.