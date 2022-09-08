Urgent smoked salmon recall issued for these 10 states

St. James Smokehouse issued a recall for a single lot of smoked salmon because it might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. It’s a potentially fatal bacteria that health authorities routinely test for. Any positive result will invariably lead to product recalls, as is the case here.

Smoked salmon recall

St. James Smokehouse recently announced the recall of a single lot of Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The smoked salmon recall concerns 93 cases of 4oz. packages, all of which are part of the same lot. Only the Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon packages with the following identifiers are included in the recall: Lot number 123172 and UPC code 060022710356.

St. James Smokehouse explains that the recall resulted from routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. The tests showed that at least some products from this lot were contaminated with bacteria.

“Listeria will show up using the same tests, regardless of the food,” Dr. Elliot Ryser, Professor Emeritus of Food Science and Human Nutrition at Michigan State University, told BGR. “In smoked fish, the source is likely during the manufacturing the slicing process, since listeria is fairly commonly found in those kinds of facilities.”

As for preventing Listeria contamination of food products, Ryser said that companies “need to be very vigilant about sanitizing the slicer, since the contamination will cross over during that process.”

Listeria infection

The company adds that it has not received any reports of illness to date. However, the risk of getting sick remains, and that’s exactly why this recall was initiated.

Dr. Ryser told BGR that the symptoms are identical regardless of the contaminated product you might consume.

“The onset time could be as long as 70 days,” the expert said. “In mild cases, people will get a flu-like illness and will recover on their own. But it can cause meningitis, need for an abortion, or septicemia.”

Listeriosis symptoms in healthy people commonly include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. But young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems might develop fatal infections.

Additionally, pregnant women risk miscarriages, stillbirths, and infant infection.

What you should do

St. James Smokehouse urges customers who might have smoked salmon from the recalled lot to stop eating it. They should dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Also, customers who might have experienced any side effects should seek guidance from a medical professional.

As with any product recall, you should read the official recall announcement for more information. It’s available on the FDA’s website at this link.