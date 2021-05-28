Millions of people bought this popular product, but it might burn you so stop using it now

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission this week highlighted a recall involving 5.4 million units of a handheld clothing steamer amid reports that more than 100 people were burned while using the device. The two products in question include the Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini. Both products were sold on HSN and were also available at retail outlets across the country, including Lowes, Target, and Bed Bath & Beyond. The devices were also available on Amazon.

As the name implies, the products use hot steam to quickly remove wrinkles from items of clothing. A technical glitch, however, can sometimes cause the handheld devices to spray or leak incredibly hot water during use. The recall notes that this poses a serious burn hazard for users. To date, HSN alone has received more than 225 reports of the products malfunctioning and 106 subsequent reports of users experiencing burns. Of this group, eight individuals reported second-degree burns while six people reported third-degree burns.

Today's Top Deal

Prime Day 2021 started early for the Fire TV Stick 4K — just $29.99 with coupon code HELLOFTV! List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: HELLOFTV

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Consequently, the company is recalling all 5.4 million units that have been shipped to date. As is typical in these types of recalls, customers who bought the products are eligible for a full refund. Customers are also advised to stop using these products immediately.

The products in question were sold from January 2002 through December 2020. If you happen to own either of the above products, you can contact HSN toll-free at 855-654-0942 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Alternatively, you can go to www.SteamerRecallSettlement.com where you can submit a claim for a payment voucher and be part of a class action settlement.

The entry noting the recall can be viewed below:

Description: This recall involves Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini handheld clothing steamers. The steamers are handheld electrical appliances (120V, 60Hz, 900w), which use hot steam, emitted from a nozzle head to remove wrinkles from garments and other fabrics. The steamers were sold in two sizes: the standard (or deluxe) full-size My Little Steamer or the compact-size My Little Steamer Go Mini. The steamers were sold individually or in combination sets in a variety of colors, including black, white, red, purple, and teal. Recalled models have either a flat or triangular steamer head, and the name of the product is printed on the side of the unit. Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled clothing steamers and contact HSN for information about how to receive a full refund for units purchased from January 2018 to December 2020, a partial refund for units purchased from January 2015 to December 2017, or a voucher for units purchased before January 2015. Incidents/Injuries: HSN has received 227 reports of hot water spraying or leaking from the steamers, including 106 reports of burn injuries. These reports include eight reports of second-degree burns and six reports of third-degree burns. Sold At: Online at HSN.com and on the HSN television network. They were also sold in-stores nationwide, or online at various retailers, including Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, and Lowes from January 2002 through December 2020 for between $10 and $30 individually and between $20 and $50 in combination sets. Importer(s): Ingenious Designs LLC, of Ronkonkoma, N.Y. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSN since 1999) Manufactured In: China Recall number: 21-138

Today's Top Deal

Prime Day 2021 started early for the Fire TV Stick 4K — just $29.99 with coupon code HELLOFTV! List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: HELLOFTV

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission