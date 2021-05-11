One of the last out-of-town trips I took before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic was to Sin City, where I stayed in one of the casino resorts to catch a show on the Las Vegas Strip. I’d be lying if I said that since then, I hadn’t missed the US city that probably best qualifies for the unofficial moniker of adult Disneyland, with its glitzy hotels, the extravagant retail and shopping options, and tons of unforgettable restaurants like the one that has wine angels dangling from the ceiling, Mission Impossible-style. The late Anthony Bourdain probably best summed up what Vegas means to a certain kind of visitor — “In Vegas, there’s winners — and losers. And God knows I’ve been both.”

No surprise, cooped-up travelers have not only been chomping at the bit to get away again, but many have already started flocking to Vegas, with CNN recently reporting that this desert city of neon lights, gamblers, showgirls, and more is poised to bounce back better than ever. This is thanks to everything from innovative restaurant experiences that have launched to the arrival of new casino resorts and an expanded convention space, to name just a few examples. One of the newest casino resorts is the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, which opened off The Strip in late March in a space formerly occupied by the Hard Rock Casino Hotel. Next month, meanwhile, the first new hotel-casino in a decade will open on The Strip itself: The $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas. And if you’re ready to experience some of those sights and sounds once again, one company has an incredible offer you’ll want to check out: Just fill out an online application, and you could win the chance to actually get paid to visit Las Vegas, stay in a luxurious hotel, and gamble at the city’s casinos.

This offer is courtesy of the online gambling site BonusFinder, and here’s how it works. All you have to do is… fill out an application. “The dream job does exist,” the application promises, to candidates who vie to be the winner. The application mostly consists of you making the case of why you’d be perfect for this prize, which includes one requirement: of sorts You’ll be asked to explore the city and review the casinos. If you’re chosen, you’ll receive:

Money to cover your travel costs to Las Vegas;

Paid accommodations for a minimum two-night stay in the city;

A $500 cash reward upon completion of the casino review;

And $2,000 to spend in the casinos.

The winner will be contacted by Monday, June 7. And that’s pretty much it. Sound too good to be true? Well, you could argue that “too good to be true” is pretty much a way of life in Vegas, where the sand turns to gold, and where Lady Luck can turn an Average Joe into a high roller with one felicitous flip of the cards.

