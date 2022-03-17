HBO Max vs Netflix: All the most exciting HBO Max 2022 releases

The Matrix 4 was finally released this past December and so many people were blown away. Neo was back in action and plenty more fan-favorite characters were also back for The Matrix: Resurrections. And the best part was the fact that the new Matrix movie opens the door for more exciting sequels. But there was also something else about the movie that was fantastic: it hit HBO Max on the very same day that premiered in theaters! That’s crazy, and it’s just one more reason that the HBO Max vs Netflix debate is heating up.

Tons of blockbuster movies hit HBO Max at the same time as their theatrical releases last year. And they all streamed for free on the very same day they hit theaters. That’s changing in 2022, but there’s still plenty of good news. So many Warner movies will hit HBO Max shortly after their theatrical releases. That means HBO Max subscribers will be able to stream them long before anyone else.

On top of all that, the HBO Max 2022 releases list looks incredible so far. And we’ll cover all the most exciting ones right here.

HBO Max vs Netflix

There’s no question that Netflix is the best of the best when it comes to quantity and variety. Just look at all the new movies and series coming to Netflix this month. That’s insane!

Of course, it goes without saying that quantity does not equate to quality. Sure, Netflix has tons of high-quality content. But it also has so much filler, and subscribers have definitely been taking notice lately. Just look at Netflix’s most recent quarterly subscriber numbers and you’ll see what we’re talking about.

HBO Max, on the other hand, has become known for high-quality content. Some would argue that HBO’s newest streaming service offers the best of the best. And that’s especially true if you want to see the latest and greatest blockbuster movies.

You can never find new theatrical releases on Netflix. Meanwhile, some of the biggest movies of the year begin streaming on HBO Max the very same day they’re released in theaters!

That’s amazing, and it’s part of the reason why the HBO Max vs Netflix debate has been so intense lately.

New theatrical releases on HBO Max

As we mentioned earlier, many new theatrical releases hit HBO Max the same day they hit theaters last year. Take a look at the movies that were released just in the last few months of the year:

Reminiscence : August 20 — a psychological thriller starring Hugh Jackman

: August 20 — a psychological thriller starring Hugh Jackman Malignant : September 10 — James Wan’s new horror thriller

: September 10 — James Wan’s new horror thriller Cry Macho : September 17 — the new Clint Eastwood movie everyone was talking about

: September 17 — the new Clint Eastwood movie everyone was talking about The Many Saints of Newark : October 1 — this is the hotly-anticipated Sopranos sequel that needs no introduction

: October 1 — this is the hotly-anticipated Sopranos sequel that needs no introduction Dune : October 22 — OMG, OMG, OMG

: October 22 — OMG, OMG, OMG King Richard : November 19 — everyone’s talking about Will Smith finally winning an Oscar for his portrayal of Venus and Serena’s father

: November 19 — everyone’s talking about Will Smith finally winning an Oscar for his portrayal of Venus and Serena’s father The Matrix: Resurrections: December 22 — this was easily one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the decade

Can you believe it? All those blockbuster movies streamed on HBO Max the very same day they premiered in theaters!

HBO Max 2022 releases

As we mentioned earlier, WarnerMedia will no longer stream all of its big theatrical releases on HBO Max from day 1 in 2022. But the good news is that they’re still going to hit HBO Max very quickly.

“A certain slate of motion pictures that we’ll have exclusive theatrical runs of 45 days,” WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said. “Then, they will go to HBO Max.”

He continued, “We’re also going to have motion pictures that will come right to HBO Max on Day One.”

That’s huge news! It means some HBO Max 2022 releases will go straight to streaming. And the longest you’ll have to wait to stream new blockbusters is 45 days.

New movies and series coming to HBO Max in 2022

Here’s a list of some big releases headed to HBO Max in 2022.

Some of the movies and series below have already been released. Examples include Peacemaker, Our Flag Means Death, and the Harry Potter special. Others are titles we already know about from various announcements, such as House of the Dragon and The Batman.

Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary Special

The Batman

The Gilded Age

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

House of the Dragon (the new series from the same universe as Game of Thrones)

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Julia

DM7

Peacemaker (a spinoff series about John Cena’s character from The Suicide Squad)

The Time Traveler’s Wife

The White House Plumbers

We Own This City

Love & Death

The Staircase

Our Flag Means Death

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Returning series coming to HBO Max in 2022

In addition to the titles listed above, the following popular series have either already returned or are set to return new seasons on HBO Max later in 2022:

Westworld

Euphoria

His Dark Materials

The Nevers

Barry

Raised by Wolves

Legendary

The Flight Attendant

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Righteous Gemstones

Gossip Girl

Hacks

Sesame Street

HBO Max price

This could be another point for HBO Max in the ongoing HBO Max vs Netflix debate.

Netflix has been raising its prices constantly over the past few years. And it’s no surprised that there was just another Netflix price hike in 2022. In fact, I think I’ve endured a Netflix price increase four times since I first became a subscriber. That’s crazy.

Meanwhile, HBO Max has been locked in at the same price since it launched. Actually, that’s not entirely true. After it first launched, the company actually added a new, more affordable HBO Max plan to its portfolio!

HBO Max plans

Ad-Free: $14.99/month or $149.99/year

With Ads: $9.99/month or $99.99/year

What’s the difference?

Both plans include:

13,000+ hours of content you can stream to any device

HD streaming

All of HBO’s beloved original movies and series

Exclusive original programming (called “Max Originals”)

Tons of content from studios including Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, and more

On top of all that, however, the $14.99 HBO Max Ad-Free plan includes:

Warner Bros. movie premieres you can stream within 45 days after they hit theaters

4K streaming for select titles

Download shows and movies to watch offline

Stream in Latin America and the Caribbean while traveling

Also of note, the $9.99 HBO Max With Ads plan includes:

Commercials before and during select movies and TV shows

HD streaming only

No downloads

Stream in your home country only

Wherever you stand on the HBO Max vs Netflix debate, one thing is certain. HBO Max is a must-have service if you’re an HBO fan. It’s also a must-have if you’re just a fan of great content in general.

As a matter of fact, a very strong argument could be made that HBO Max is the best streaming service out there right now.

