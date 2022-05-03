Check your freezer immediately for this recalled frozen fish

Food and drink recalls often involve the presence of an undeclared ingredient or contamination with dangerous bacteria or foreign material. The new recall of Gortons frozen fish sandwich fillets falls into the latter category.

The company found that specific packages might contain bone fragments that can large or sharp. They can lead to choking hazards and other injuries. Therefore, the company urges people not to consume the frozen fish sandwich fillets that are included in the recall.

The frozen fish sandwich fillets recall

The company is recalling “Gortons’ Fish Sandwich – 100% Whole Fillets,” which can be seen in the images below.

Gortons announced the measure a few days ago, with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also posting the press release.

The company says that only 504 packages of the frozen fish sandwich fillets are part of the recall. The recalled packages were manufactured on a specific date within a specific time range. These are the identifiers you’ll need to look for on the back of the fish sandwich package (see image below):

NAME: Gortons’ Fish Sandwich-100% Whole Fillets, 18.3 OZ

UPC: 0 44400 15440 6

DATE CODE: 2060F2

TIME RANGE: 15:30-17:30

Furthermore, Gortons informed customers that it sold the frozen fish from the recall only in the following locations:

Hannaford Supermarkets: NY, VT

Giant Food Stores & Giant Martin’s: PA, VA, MD

Berkley Supermarket, Farm Fresh, Food Depot, Green Valley Marketplace, Harvest Fare, Shoppers Value Foods, St Paul Grocery Market, Tiger Market, Tri-Star Supermarket, Wegmans: MD, VA

US Military Commissaries: NC, VA, Puerto Rico

The list of stores above should help you identify the recalled frozen fish product. If you haven’t been shopping at these locations, it’s unlikely that you own the frozen fish in the recall.

Here’s what you need to do

As you can see in the product images above, the frozen fish sandwich fillets have a long shelf life. That means it’s easy to forget about them and ignore the recall.

Furthermore, Gortons describes the bone fragments problem as “isolated” and “unusual,” meaning that you might not necessarily find any bone fragments in the fish. But you should still avoid consuming any frozen fish from the recalled packages.

Gortons says it hasn’t received any reports of injuries so far. But it’s taking action to ensure the safety and well-being of its customers.

People who still have frozen fish in their freezers should not eat the sandwiches. Instead, you should throw out the fish, or return it to the place of purchase.

Gortons doesn’t specify any details about the return policy, but the company instructs buyers to reach out for more information. Gortons’ contact details are available in the announcement at this link.