Urgent FDA fish recall: All this fish should be thrown out immediately

First, there was a massive meat recall involving 119,091 pounds of salame sticks potentially contaminated with Salmonella. Now, there’s an urgent FDA fish recall involving a bacterial infection threat.

Oregon Lox has recalled seven different Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox brands. Routine sampling found that a specific lot might have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The bacteria can cause listeriosis, which can be especially dangerous to some groups of people. Buyers who think they’ve purchased the salmon varieties from the lot that Oregon Lox recalled should throw it out or return it.

Oregon Lox FDA fish recall

Oregon Lox announced the voluntary recall a few days ago, posting information on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

The company explains that only lot number 22821 might be contaminated with the pathogen. But the lot contains seven different types of Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon products. Here are all the different types of fish you need to watch out for:

Aqua Nova Sliced Nova Lox 3oz package

Aqua Nova Sliced Nova Lox 1lb pack

North Coast Traditional Nova Lox

North Coast Smoked Salmon Trim 3lb

Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox (Sliced)

Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox (UnSliced)

Tony’s Smoked Salmon Lox 8oz pack

You’ll also want to check this link to inspect all the retail packages from the FDA fish recall. This way, you can recognize the affected products with ease.

Oregon Lox sold salmon products from lot 22821 in various states, including Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington. Oregon Lox transported the recalled fish frozen on common carriers.

Why Listeria is dangerous

In its salmon recall press release, Oregon Lox explains the symptoms of listeriosis. Typical symptoms in healthy individuals can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

While infection with Listeria will generally be mild and go away after a few days, there is a risk of severe illness. Oregon Lox also points out that the disease can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Complications include “serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

The company notes that a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture found the potential contamination. As a result, the company issued a voluntary fish recall. Furthermore, the fish recall is made with the knowledge of the FDA and the Oregon Departure of Agriculture.

That said, Oregon Lox says that people who purchased any of the seven Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon varieties have not reported any instances of illness so far.

What you should do

If you have purchased the recalled fish, you should not consume any salmon brands from lot 22821. Instead, you should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Or throw out any of the salmon products listed above immediately if you don’t plan to return them.

Moreover, customers who have consumed fish products part of the Oregon Lox recall should contact a physician if they suspect infection with Listeria.

Finally, Orgon Lox provides contact information in the press release, which you should check out in full over on the FDA’s website.