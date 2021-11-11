Urgent meat recall: If you have any of this meat in your fridge, throw it out

A few days ago, the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert warning buyers not to consume certain Euro Food salame sticks. An ongoing health investigation revealed that 21 people across eight states developed salmonellosis after consuming the meat product.

The FSIS explained at the time that it had not identified contaminated lots, and that’s why it didn’t issue a recall. But the agency on Wednesday upgraded the alert to a full recall. It turns out that Citterio Italian-style Salame Sticks sold at specific locations still contained traces of Salmonella. Furthermore, the number of people who became ill has now risen to 31.

The initial Salmonella alert for salame sticks

At the time of the initial health alert, FSIS believed that consumers could no longer purchase the contaminated meat products in stores. But the agency worried that some customers might still have salame stick packages at home. They advised people not to consume the meat, but rather to return it or throw it out. People who suspected a case of salmonellosis were instructed to contact a physician.

Ingesting food containing the Salmonella bacteria leads to symptomatic illness, with signs appearing between 6 hours and 6 days after eating the contaminated product. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. The illness lasts between 4 and 7 days, and most people do not require treatment. However, some patients might require medical attention or even hospitalization.

FSIS explains in the meat recall press release that it has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners to investigate the Salmonella outbreak. The number of infected people reached 31, spanning 10 states. Symptoms debuted between September 19th and October 18th. The investigations showed the people consumed Citterio Italian-style Salame Sticks from Euro Foods.

In the October 29th public health alert, the agency noted there were 21 cases across 8 states at that time.

The Euro Foods meat recall

FSIS discovered that the salame sticks were still available for sale in some retail locations after the late October alert. The California Department of Public Health collected two Citterio salame stick samples that tested positive for Salmonella.

Considering these developments, Euro Foods is recalling 119,091 pounds of salame stick products that may be contaminated with Salmonella. The company produced the recalled Citterio salame sticks before October 25th, 2021. They have been available in retail locations nationwide, and in Bermuda.

The recall includes the following product packaging:

2-oz. packages containing Citterio “Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks ALL NATURAL” with “best by” dates through January 23, 2022, located next to the barcode.

The announcement notes the products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 4010” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The label image can be seen at this link.

What you should do

FSIS is still concerned that people might have the salame sticks in their pantries or refrigerators. As was the case before, the agency urges consumers not to eat these meat products. Buyers should return the potentially contaminated meat products to the place of purchase or throw them out.

If you suspect you consumed these meat sticks recently, you can always seek medical guidance. Salmonellosis symptoms might take a few days to develop in some people.

Finally, check out the full FSIS announcement at this link, where you’ll find contact information for Euro Foods and the USDA.