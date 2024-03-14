Amazon’s Big Spring Sale starts next week – here are the details

Amazon used to save its best deals for Prime Day, but in recent years, the online marketplace started introducing more sales events. The latest is called the Big Spring Sale, and unlike most of the company’s other events, you do not need to be an Amazon Prime member to participate. Below, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about the event.

On Thursday, Amazon announced that its first Big Spring Sale will begin on March 20th and run through March 25th. As its name suggests, the event will revolve around seasonally appropriate goods, including warm-weather clothing, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden tools, and cleaning essentials to help kickstart your spring cleaning.

According to Amazon, you’ll be able to find deals of up to 50% off select beauty products, up to 50% off select sports and outdoors equipment, up to 40% off select home products, up to 40% off select spring apparel, and up to 40% off select electronics.

As noted above, you do not need an Amazon Prime subscription to find great deals next week. Everyone can see the deals on Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event page, but it’s worth noting that Prime members will have access to exclusive deals and discounts.

If you do decide to sign up for Amazon Prime, be sure to take advantage of the current offer that gets you 30 days of Amazon Prime for free.

Provided the Big Spring Sale becomes a regular occurrence, Amazon now has three annual sales events, with Prime Day in the summer and Prime Big Deal Days in the fall. It’s clear that these events have been a huge success for the company, and we’re curious to see just how many sales Amazon can fit in a single calendar year.