All the rumored iPhone 14 models so far

Apple’s iPhone 13 series may have only come out a few months ago, but already we’ve been hearing rumors about the next generation of phones — the iPhone 14 series. Rumors include that the series will offer a smaller notch or hole-punch cutout instead of the notch, a new design, and a better camera.

But the actual models are still up for debate. Many rumors indicate that Apple will ditch the “Mini” models in favor of an iPhone 14 Max. That will allow users to get a big-screen experience without shelling out for the Pro Max model. Here’s a rundown of all the rumored iPhone 14 models that may make an appearance later this year.

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 is perhaps the most obvious. For the past four years or so, the standard model has served as the device that most users should go for. It’s not the best device — but it does offer the best value. That will likely remain true for the new series.

There’s some debate about the design of the new phone. Some rumors suggest that the iPhone 14 will get the hole-punch cutout instead of the notch. Others seem to suggest that the notch replacement will only be available on the “Pro” models. Other rumors note that Apple may have found a way to get rid of the camera bump on the back, opting for a flush design instead. We’re a little skeptical about that rumor.

The device, so far, is expected to offer a 6.1-inch display, which we expect to continue maxing out at a 60Hz refresh rate. That’s instead of the 120Hz refresh rate on the more expensive models. The device will also have an A16 Bionic chip, which will likely offer a modest performance boost.

Then there’s the camera, and it could get an upgrade too. We’re expecting the device to keep the dual-camera setup found on previous-generation models. It may, however, swap out the 12-megapixel sensor for a 48-megapixel sensor. Images will likely get a little better thanks to improved image processing from the A16 Bionic chip.

The standard device is rumored to retain the same price as the iPhone 13, which is around $800. It’s entirely possible that carriers will charge a little more, like they did for the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 14 Max

If rumors turn out to be true, the Max will be the main new model in the lineup, likely to replace the “Mini.” This will allow users to get the big-screen experience without having to pay the big money for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Ultimately, the iPhone 14 Max is expected to have exactly the same specifications as the standard phone, but with a larger screen, larger battery, and higher price tag. That’s to say, it will retain the dual-camera array, have the same notch or lack of notch, the same processor, and the same storage options. The display size is expected to be 6.7 inches, which is the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

When it comes to price, the device is rumored to come at around $100 more than the standard entry-level model. That means that it could cost around $900.

iPhone 14 Pro

Of course, those that really want the best in terms of features will want a Pro model. The Pro models are where Apple showcases its latest and greatest mobile innovations, and the 14 Pro will be no exception to that rule.

Unlike the two lower-end models, there’s little debate about the Pro — it’s likely going to get rid of the notch. In the notch’s place, the 14 Pro and Pro Max will likely offer either one or two hole-punch cutouts for the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors. We’ll have to wait and see exactly what those look like.

Like in the past, the 14 Pro’s camera will probably also get an upgrade. The 48-megapixel main sensor is even more likely to appear on the 14 Pro than the standard iPhone 14, allowing for more detailed images. The device is still expected to offer a 120Hz display, and the same A16 Bionic chip from the other models — though it may couple that chip with more RAM and more storage.

The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to retain the price of the iPhone 13 Pro, sitting in at $1,000.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max will be to the iPhone 14 Pro what the iPhone 14 Max is to the iPhone 14. Confused? Basically what I’m saying is that the 14 Pro Max will offer the same specs as the standard 14, except for a larger battery and larger display. We hope, anyway. In the past, Apple has given the Pro Max models improved cameras. We’re hoping that customers can base their purchase decision solely on the size of the phone, rather than the want for better features.

Like the 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely offer a 6.7-inch display, and will come at $1,100.