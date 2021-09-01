Best webcams in 2021: What you need to upgrade your computer

We’ve all had to use video conferencing more over the past year than ever before. Many companies have relied upon it for communicating with employees more. Being able to work from home has become a luxury and a life saver for many. Balancing the work from home life and the business day can be difficult, especially if you don’t have the proper equipment.

Most laptop computers and PC monitors come with built-in webcams these days, and they’re fine for a quick video chat here and there. If you participate in video calls more frequently or if you want to live-stream, upgrading to a better dedicated webcam is something you’re definitely going to want to do. Finding the best connectivity is a smart upgrade for your home office.

Rather than making you do it, we’ve done the homework and found the best webcams on the market. Check out our picks below. Then you’ll be able to join your next video call with confidence that you’ll be looking your best.

Best 720p Webcams: Logitech C270

Pros: Cost-efficient, crisp 720p video

Cons: Baseline model, not many features

The Logitech C270 Desktop/Laptop Webcam is a fantastic option for people on a budget. It’s a great choice for a company that delivers reliable computer accessories. It’s simple and straightforward, yet it captures crisp 720p video as well as audio that’s nice and clear. This model is compatible with both Windows and macOS, and it’s great for Skype, Google Hangouts, FaceTime, or any other program you might use. You can take crisp 3 MP photos with it and then upload them with the high speed USB 2.0 technology.

The HD video recording works well as well, giving you what you want. The built-in microphone filters out unwanted background noise rather well for the price. You’ll be able to hear clearly and those who are on the call with you will hear you well. It has a 2.4 GHz Intel Core Duo processor with two GB of RAM. It has 200 MB of hard drive space.

Best 1080p Webcams: HZQDLN Webcam HD 1080p

Pros: Wide angle, Tripod-ready

Cons: Delay in microphone

For a good and full HD experience, the HZQDLN Webcam HD 1080p is here for you. This provides more clarity for video calls and live streams. With a max resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, you’ll be able to pick up the smallest details on the screen. Thanks to the H.264 compression, you can get faster video experiences. This is great for webinars.

It has a 110-degree wide angle lens that captures full HD video with more coverage. The computer webcam auto adjusts the color and brightness to react well with natural light. So even when it is dim in the room, the camera will appear more clearly. This comes with a rotatable and tripod-ready clip, allowing you to set up more easily. It is compatible with both Windows and macOS. There is a free privacy cover for added security.

Best Webcams for Live-Streaming: Razer Kiyo Webcam

Pros: Adjustable ring light, convenient

Cons: Features aren’t as compatible as some webcams

Live-streamers in search of an all-in-one solution that couples a webcam with a ring light are going to love the Razer Kiyo Webcam. It supports 1080p Full HD recording at 30 fps as well as 720p HD recording at 60 fps, and it has an adjustable ring light to ensure that you come through crystal clear in your streams. It is great for Twitch users streaming their gaming content.

This is certified and compatible with popular platforms like OBS and XSplit. The connection type is USB 2.0. The rotating bezel lets you quickly change the brightness level without needing to update the software settings. Also, you’ll be able to perform well in low lighting. It is ideal for content creators.

Best for Working from Home: NexiGo N940P 2K Zoomable Webcam

Pros: Remote-controlled, wide compatibility

Cons: Highly priced

With the NexiGo N940P 2K Zoomable Webcam, you’ll be set up for your Zoom calls. This boasts a 2K QHD 5 Megapixels Sony Starvis Sensor for brighter visuals and playback. You’ll love it for work, streaming, conferences, and more. You can control your calls with a remote, as well as turn off the webcam, adjust the volume, zoom in and out, and also mirror or flip the screen. This has support of 3x digital magnification at 1080p@30fps, so you can zoom in gradually.

It is compatible with USB Type A or C. There is a privacy cover that is included when you purchase this webcam. The autofocus technology is highly sensitive, allowing you to get the clearest picture. The noise-cancelling mic will eliminate background noise, so those on the call with you don’t hear anything. Compatible with Windows, Linux, macOS, Chrome, and more, you’ll be happy with using it at home.

Best for Noise Cancellation: eMeet Nova Webcam with Microphone

Pros: 96-degree autofocus lens, two noise-cancelling mics

Cons: Video quality takes a bit to adjust

The eMeet Nova Webcam with Microphone will drown out the sound around you. This is a smooth shooting webcam that allows you to move freely across it. It will be able to capture more people without distortion. There is one layer of anti-glare glass and four layers of plastic lens that gives you the smooth video for recordings and calls.

You’ll notice the two built-in, omnidirectional, noise-cancelling mics to minimize ambient noise. This enhances your voices when delivering to the other side of the call. There is a wider pickup of sound with this. It is a small and portable 1080P webcam that features strong compatibility. You’ll like the flexible clip that can unfold 180° that is easily suitable for almost any monitor.

