Best gaming monitors 2021: Enhance your gaming setup

For the most part, hardcore competitive gamers don’t use a television set or standard computer monitor for their gaming excursions. Instead, a gaming monitor built for the sole purpose of high-intensity, marathon gaming sessions is their device of choice. This doesn’t speak on behalf of all gamers, but the ones that prefer a real competitive edge typically opt for one of these aforementioned monitors.

If you’re thinking about making the transition from casual video game player to an esports legend, you’re going to need to make the switch sooner rather than later. For those not comfortable choosing a coveted gaming monitor, you’re in luck — we compiled a list of the best gaming monitors to date. It’s time to make your transformation complete. You want to become the best gamer you can be.

Best Gaming Monitors for Your Eyes: Asus VG245H 24 inch Full HD 1080p 1ms Dual HDMI Eye Care Console Gaming Monitor

Pros: Height adjustable, flicker-free, and blue light filters technology

Cons: Built-in speakers need an upgrade

Marathon gaming affects your eyes more than anything else. If that’s number one on your priority list, the Asus VG245H 24 inch Full HD 1080p 1ms Dual HDMI Eye Care Console Gaming Monitor is an excellent choice. The ASUS Eye Care technology features flicker-free and blue light filters to help minimize eye fatigue. From a display standpoint, the monitor delivers enhanced color performance and control, so you can have a fully customizable, crystal clear picture.

Thanks to its ergonomic design with a solid range of height, tilt, and pivot adjustments, it can fit on almost any desktop surface or table. This has dual HDMI connectivity for more use. It has AMD FreeSync that eliminates choppy frame rates. You won’t have to worry about being in dimly lit environments.

Best Curved Gaming Monitor: Optix MAG27CQ curved gaming monitor

Pros: 1800R curve panel design, adaptive sync

Cons: Mounting option could be better

For a wider monitor with enhanced graphics, a curved monitor is best. If you’re interested in a curved monitor, the Optix MAG27CQ Curved Gaming Monitor is your best bet. It features a 144Hz refresh rate to help eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates for a smooth, clear picture. This is 27″ with a curved design. Its 1800R curve panel design is perfectly optimized for the human eye, making it a great all-around monitor for hardcore gamers.

It has a 1ms response time and the design is frameless. This features adaptive sync for a seamless opportunity. You’ll enjoy an FHD 1920 x 1080p resolution with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Narrow bezels help create a multi-monitor setup that you’ll love.

Best Value: Acer SB220Q bi 21.5″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Ultra-Thin Zero Frame Monitor

Pros: 75 Hz refresh rate, zero-frame design

Cons: Not compatibility for VESA mount

If you want something a little bit less expensive, the Acer SB220Q bi 21.5″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Ultra-Thin Zero Frame Monitor is a high-quality monitor at a great price. With a 21. 5″ full HD, widescreen IPS display, 16.7 million included colors and a brightness of 250 nits, you’ll get a vivid, colorful picture in every gaming experience. This ultra-thin monitor is great for small spaces.

Its zero-frame design, 75 Hz refresh rate, and 4ms response time prevent any type of lag or choppy picture. This gives you smooth, immersive gameplay for a fraction of the price. This can tilt between -5 degrees and 15 degrees.

Best for graphics: SAMSUNG Odyssey G5 Series 32-Inch WQHD (2560×1440) Gaming Monitor

Pros: WQHD resolution, 32″ design

Cons: Motion blur can become a problem

If you want more to look at, check out the SAMSUNG Odyssey G5 Series 32-Inch WQHD Gaming Monitor. This has unmatched immersion for gamers, as you can get in with the 1000R panel. There is a curvature that helps the human eye. It stretches out 32″ and packs in 1.7 times the pixel density of Full HD. The WQHD resolution delivers incredibly detailed images.

This has a lightning-fast 1ms response time and you can be sure that you’re getting information as fast as possible. Your eye will strain minimally. For effortlessly smooth gameplay, the AMD FreeSync Premium features adaptive sync technology which reduces screen tearing and input latency. It’s impressive for the awe-inspiring graphics with HDR10.

Best large monitor: ViewSonic VX3418-2KPC Gaming Monitor

Pros: Pre-set customizable visual modes, 34 inches

Cons: Cannot tilt backward or forward

The ViewSonic VX3418-2KPC 34 Inch 21:9 UltraWide WQHD 1440p 144Hz 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor stretches out for you to see more. This has an immersive 1500R curved viewing experience. It has panoramic images, vivid color, and incredible details in 2K resolution. It has Flicker-free technology and blue light filters for comfort while you’re using it. There are pre-set customizable visual modes.

This supports laptops, PCs, and Macs with HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. This has a 21:9 aspect ratio and it has 34″ for you to look at. The WQHD 1440p resolution and 1ms response time for an enthusiastic gaming experience. The VESA adaptive sync calibrates frame rates automatically.

