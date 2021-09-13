Best Gaming Computers in 2021: Get the right equipment

Most gamers can agree: gaming can be frustrating enough. If you throw in a faulty CPU, it’s “Game Over.” If you’re not a hardcore video gamer, you might not realize just how important the device you’re playing on actually is. There are a few different factors that go into this, such as RAM, memory, and connectivity speed, just to name a few. While many pro gamers opt to build their own unit, you can forgo this, at times, laborious process in favor of an already-built model with your desired specifications.

You’ll also need something like a gaming keyboard to help you conquer your enemies. But, if you’re interested in getting a new computer without the trouble of building one, we’ll show you a few of the best options, based on your own personal needs, that you can purchase with a simple click of a button. Yup, it’s really that easy. Let’s take a look at our picks for the best gaming computers.

Best for hardcore gamers: iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop

Pros: DVI plug-ins, complimentary keyboard and mouse

Cons: May need upgrades as you’re using it

Whether you’re a professional or a hardcore, marathon gamer, the iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop is a fantastic choice in equipment. The system utilizes an ultra-powerful Intel Core i7-9700F 8-Core Processor for maximum speed and storage. You’ll also be able to maximize the graphics of any game, thanks to a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB dedicated gaming video card.

The system is VR-ready and features HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI plug-ins, as well as a complimentary iBUYPOWER gaming keyboard and mouse to get started immediately. This has mirror tempered glass that is aesthetically pleasing. It has been thoroughly tested for safety purposes.

Key Features:

Intel Core i7-9700F 8-Core processor

DVI plug-ins

Complimentary keyboard and mouse

Best gaming computers for VR: CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC

Pros: Compatible with VR systems, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB video card

Cons: Processor can’t be upgraded

If virtual reality capabilities are one of, if not the biggest factor for your CPU, the CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC should be your pick. It features a high-quality NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB video card and 9th gen Intel core processor that optimizes your GPU for ultra-high gaming settings and crystal clear resolution. The device is compatible with VR systems like HTC VIVE and Oculus Rift.

It features 7.1 channel audio as well as multiple avenues for connectivity. The special window-side case panel is a unique asset of this computer. There is custom RGB case lighting and this includes a free gaming keyboard and mouse.

Key Features:

Compatible with HTC Vive and Oculus Rift

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB video card

7.1 channel audio

Best value gaming computer: Alarco Gaming PC Desktop Computer

Pros: Works with Fortnite on low or medium settings, more affordable

Cons: Not the most reliable when multiple tasks are being done

Admittedly, gaming computers can get a bit pricey. But if you’re looking for something that runs smoothly and is a bit more reasonable in cost, the Alarco Gaming PC Desktop Computer might be the better choice for you. This is a 3 RGB fan gaming PC with a remote and you can enjoy Fortnite on average 100 FPS on low settings and 60 FPS on medium ones. You’ll be able to run GTA5 on average 30 FPS.

It features an Intel Core i5-2400 3.10 GHz processor and a GTX 650 1GB video card. It features outputs for DVI, HDMI, and VGA. The cost is must more affordable than other options. This also comes with a one-year warranty. It runs on Windows 10 Pro.

Key Features:

Can enjoy Fortnite on low or medium settings

Intel Core i5-2400 3.10 GHz processor

GTX 650 1GB video card

Best gaming computers for cooling: SkyTech Blaze II Gaming Computer PC Desktop

Pros: No bloatware, comes with a free RGB keyboard and mouse

Cons: Not as fast as other options

The SkyTech Blaze II Gaming Computer PC Desktop looks great and stays cool. This boasts a Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core 3.6GHz with a 4.2GHz max boost CPU processor and 500G of SSD storage, making this up to 30x faster than a traditional HDD. This has three RGB RING fans for maximum air flow. The SkyTech mATX Mid-Tower Tempered Glass Case protects your machine.

On top of that, this has a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GDDR5 video card along with 16GB of gaming memory. This doesn’t have any bloatware and has multiple ports. Also, you’ll get a free RGB keyboard and mouse.

Key Features:

No bloatware

Three RGB RING fans

16GB of gaming memory

Best for storage: HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop

Pros: Mind-blowing graphics, 10x faster performance in hard drive

Cons: A mid-level PC and nothing more

The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop is here to stay. This gives you a free upgrade to Windows 11. It is customizable and compact, so it won’t take up much room in your area. You’ll be wowed by the immersive multimedia entertainment with 4K visuals courtesy of the 10K Generation Intel Core i3-10100 processor.

This has NVIDIA Turing architecture and 4GB GDDR6 dedicated memory and works with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER Graphics card for mind-blowing graphics. You’ll get up to 10x faster performance than a traditional hard drive, thanks to the 256 GB of PCle NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive storage. You can connect via WLAN and Bluetooth.

Key Features:

256GB of PCle NVMe M.2 SSD storage

NVIDIA Turing architecture

4K visuals

