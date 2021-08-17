5 Best 4K TVs 2021: Toshiba, Samsung, more

Watching television can take your breath away. There are moments in a horror movie that leave you gasping. There are plays in a sporting event that wow you. But a shared experience by all can be when your TV is what’s making everyone be impressed. That’s what it feels like when you have a 4K TV. The amazing resolution shows you just how clear a picture can be. Finding the right one for you can be difficult, as there are a lot of options. Depending on what you’re looking for, there is a 4K TV for you. We’ve done our homework and highlighted five of the best 4K TVs for 2021 and written about them below. take a look at our picks and upgrade your viewing experience.

A best 4K TV with tremendous resolution

You’ll be amazed at how clear the LG OLED65C1PUB Alexa Built-in C1 Series 65″ 4K Smart OLED TV is. This will have your content coming to life over 8 million pixels. You’ll see it in perfect black with rich colors and an infinite contrast. You don’t even have to worry about adjusting the picture yourself, as the picture and sound automatically adjust. That’s due to the a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K that detects scenes and genres. The Game Optimizer provides you quicker access to your gaming settings. The latest HDMI gives you faster gaming speeds. This has Google Assistant and Alexa built right in, making voice activation simple. You’ll have built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Disney+ amongst others. You’ll love the Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos. This is also offered in sizes ranging from 48″ to 83″.

Key Features:

Sizes ranging from 48″ to 83″

Latest HDMI gives you faster gaming speeds

Google Assistant and Alexa built in

Best 4K TV if you’re used to a Fire TV Stick

When it comes to streaming content, we all seem to have a preferred way of doing it. Maybe you’re a Roku person. Maybe you like Apple TV. For those who prefer the Fire TV Stick, there’s the Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision – Fire TV. This has a voice remote with Alexa, so you’ll be able to talk and search channels, change the volume, control smart home devices and more. This has over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. They are provided through tens of thousands of apps and channels. The Fire TV Stick technology is built in to your TV, integrating live channels and streaming ones. This is an HDR-compatible 4K TV, so you can enjoy HDR content. This also comes in a 50″ option.

Key Features:

Built-in Fire TV Stick

HDR-compatible

Comes with an Alexa voice remote

For those who prefer a Roku smart TV

If you know how to use a Roku the best for your streaming options, check out the TCL 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV, 2021 Model. This pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of high dynamic range. You’ll enjoy more lifelike picture. The built-in Roku functionality delivers more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes to your home. The direct lit LED produces great picture quality. The panel resolution is 3840 x 2160. There are three HDMI 2.0 inputs with HDCP 2.2, one of them has HDMI ARC, a USB, RF, composite, headphone jack, and an optical audio out.

Key Features:

Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with HDR

Roku functionality delivers 500,000 movies and TV episodes

Three HDMI 2.0 inputs

Find the best size of 4K TV for your home

Perhaps you’re looking for more than one TV at a time. If you want 4K brilliance in different sizes, opt for the Samsung Class Crystal UHD AU8000 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV. This has dynamic crystal color with a fine crystal layer that reveals millions of true-to-life colors. The crystal processor 4K helps you optimize 4K content. This has multiple voice assistants, allowing you to access apps and channels by talking to it. You can access Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant. You can get this TV in a 43″, 50″, 55″, 65″, 75″, or 85″ version. There are three HDMI ports and the HDR capabilities unveil shades of colors that go beyond HD.

Key Features:

Seven different sizes

Multiple voice assistants

Fine crystal layer that reveals millions of colors

Upgrade your content with your TV

Match your TV’s capabilities with the content when you have the Sony X80J 55 Inch TV. This has 4K X-Reality Pro that is a 4K unique database. This upscales the HD content you love to near-4K resolution. This works with Alexa, allowing you to ask it to play music or a specific channel. The Google TV seamlessly browses over 700,000 movies and TV episodes. This has all apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, and more. The 4K HDR processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear. The Triluminos Pro technology reproduces more colors than a convention TV. This results in picture quality that is unmatched. Choose between a 43″, 50″, 55″, 65″ or 75″ TV and there are sound bar options as well.

Key Features:

Browses over 700,00 movies and TV episodes

4K X-Reality Pro database

Triluminos Pro technology

