You can now buy a refurbished PS5 console from Sony for $350

While some gamers are ready and willing to spend $699 on the souped-up PS5 Pro, Sony also has big news for those on a tighter budget. Starting now, you can purchase certified refurbished PS5 consoles directly from Sony for a major discount.

Shortly after announcing the PS5 Pro last month, Sony started advertising certified refurbished PS5 consoles on its PlayStation Direct site. The listings went live on Tuesday, giving customers the chance to buy a refurbished PS5 (with a disc drive) for $399.99 or a refurbished PS5 Digital Edition for $349.99. Both are $100 cheaper than new consoles at retail.

If you decide to buy a certified refurbished console, here’s what it comes with:

PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition console – certified refurbished

DualSense Wireless Controller – certified refurbished

DualSense USB charging cable

Astro’s Playroom (pre-installed game)

Base, HDMI cable, AC power cord, and printed materials

In other words, you’ll get everything that would have come in the box if you bought it brand new. Sony also offers a one-year manufacturer’s warranty and free returns, so you can send it back if it has any major issues without spending an extra dime.

With no sign of an actual price drop in sight, this might be the best way to get a deal on the PS5 for the foreseeable future. Just keep in mind that these are all launch PS5 consoles, not the new slim designs that PlayStation debuted late last year.