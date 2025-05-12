There may be an easier alternative to intermittent fasting for losing weight

Intermittent fasting has become a go-to method for those looking to lose weight and improve their health. But while skipping meals or slashing calories a few days a week can be effective, it’s not for everyone.

Hunger, fatigue, and difficulty sticking to the plan make intermittent fasting a tough long-term solution. Fortunately, new research suggests there may be a simpler and more sustainable alternative to intermittent fasting—and it doesn’t require starving yourself.

A recent study led by nutrition researchers at the University of Surrey explored whether reducing carbohydrate intake—rather than total calories—could offer similar metabolic benefits to fasting. The team worked with a group of participants and tested two dietary approaches.

On one day, participants ate a very low-calorie diet, mimicking the typical “fasting” day in a 5:2 intermittent fasting plan. On another day, they consumed a regular amount of calories but significantly cut carbs. The results were surprising as both the low-carb day and the calorie-restricted day produced nearly identical improvements in metabolic health.

After each diet intervention, participants responded better to a high-fat, high-sugar meal the following day. This means their bodies were more efficient at burning fat and handling nutrients after following this new alternative model based on intermittent fasting.

Why does this happen? The researchers say that it is all about how the body shifts its energy use. Normally, we rely on carbohydrates for fuel after eating. But during fasting or low-carb periods, the body taps into fat stores for energy. This switch—called metabolic flexibility—is a major reason why intermittent fasting is thought to lower the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

But, the new study shows that carb restriction alone may achieve the same result. And that approach could be a game-changer for people who find fasting too difficult. Severe calorie restriction can lead to nutrient deficiencies, disordered eating, or burnout. On the other hand, a full-time low-carb diet is tough to maintain and can lead to an unhealthy fear of carbs.

That’s why researchers are now testing a new model based on intermittent fasting. This “low-carb 5:2” plan where you reduce carb intake just two days per week could be the key to a proper alternative for intermittent fasting. But, it still needs more research to prove just how effective it is. In the meantime, at least researchers are also working on better weight-loss drugs, including a pill that can mimic the benefits of exercise.