Apple releases macOS 15.5, tvOS 18.5, and visionOS 2.5

After a month of beta testing, Apple released macOS 15.5, tvOS 18.5, and visionOS 2.5. The latter adds a 3D movie tab in the Apple TV app. That said, unlike iOS 18.5, iPadOS 18.5, and watchOS 11.5, which have a few new features, Apple says these updates only add bug fixes and security patches.

Still, it’s weird that Cupertino doesn’t have much to share about these software updates, especially after a big visionOS 2.4 version that brought Apple Intelligence features to Apple Vision Pro users.

That said, this is the last major (even though it’s light) update to macOS, tvOS, and visionOS before the preview of macOS 16, tvOS 19, and visionOS 3.

With macOS 15.4, Apple added the following features:

All-new Mail experience: Mail is introducing new ways for users to manage their inboxes. On-device categorization organizes and sorts incoming emails into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for news and social notifications, and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons. Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important at the moment.

Mail is introducing new ways for users to manage their inboxes. On-device categorization organizes and sorts incoming emails into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for news and social notifications, and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons. Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important at the moment. New Apple Intelligence languages: Apple is adding Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India to Apple Intelligence.

In addition to these changes, Apple added seven new emojis to macOS 15.4. The Unicode Consortium introduced these figures last May in beta. The new emojis include a face with bags under the eyes, a fingerprint, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a harp, a shovel, and a splatter.

Finally, the company announced lossless support would be available for AirPods Max with macOS 15.4. You need to use the USB-C cable included with these headphones and plug them into your Mac.

BGR will let you know if we find anything new with macOS 15.5, visionOS 2.5, tvOS 18.5, iOS 18.5, iPadOS 18.5, or watchOS 11.5.