Wolfs becomes the most-watched movie ever on Apple TV+ after canceled theatrical release

Despite a canceled theatrical release, people can’t get enough of Apple’s latest TV+ movie Wolfs (free trial). This is likely due to the great chemistry between Brad Pitt and George Clooney. According to Deadline, the Jon Watts-scripted and directed film has already become the most-viewed movie in Apple TV+ history following its release this past Friday.

The publication says the film boosted TV+ viewership by nearly 30% week over week after its premiere on September 27. People familiar with the matter told Deadline that the service had its biggest viewership spikes in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, the UK, and the US.

With a sequel already in the works, this should have been Apple TV+’s movie to be available on the big screen. After misfires like Argyle, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Napoleon, which made Apple pull back on a wide theatrical release for Wolfs, it has actually been seen as a well-written dramedy — which is about two “fixers” hired to clean up the same mess, much to each other’s chagrin.

Per BGR‘s Wolfs review, there is a “quasi-Barry vibe throughout, which is to say that Wolfs is completely unserious, witty, and sporadically violent. It’s also loads of fun watching Clooney and Pitt zing each other throughout the film — Clooney’s older Fixer #1 being deeply suspicious of the cavalier, too-cool-for-school attitude that pervades Pitt’s Fixer #2.”

According to Deadline, Apple execs are enthused by the results: “When George, Brad, and Jon approached us with the idea for Wolfs, it was an easy call — a crackling, fun movie starring two Oscar winners who everyone knows are iconic together,” said Matt Dentler, Apple Original Films’ head of features. “Now, audiences have chosen in droves to make Wolfs part of their weekend, making the movie a global blockbuster. We always consider Apple TV+ to be the home for the world’s most talented artists to create and deliver their best work, and it’s exciting to see audiences embrace that so overwhelmingly.”

Wolfs is now available on Apple TV+.