Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s Wolfs skips theatrical run, Apple TV+ streaming starts Sep. 27

One of the reasons I like the Oceans trilogy so much is the chemistry between Brad Pitt and George Clooney. It’s why I keep rewatching those movies all the time. That’s also why I couldn’t wait to see Wolfs once I saw the first trailer. Pitt and Clooney will partner up again in an action movie that should have plenty of comedy, just like the Oceans franchise.

I would have seen Wolfs in theaters next month, but that’s no longer on the table. Apple changed its mind about the theatrical run of Wolfs, deciding instead to release it on Apple TV Plus several months sooner than expected.

The movie isn’t bad, according to reports. It’s apparently quite the contrary. Apple has decided to give it a sequel, which is exciting news. To be fair, I would have watched Wolfs despite what critics would have said about it.

The movie was initially set to get a wide theatrical release, premiering on September 20th. It would have stayed in theaters for 45 days, then moved to video-on-demand services. After another month, it would eventually make it to Apple TV+. When all was said and done, we’d be looking at a late 2024 release date on the streaming service, at the earliest.

According to Deadline, Apple changed its plans for Wolfs. The film will still get a September 20th theatrical release, but it’ll be a very limited one. Wolfs will land on Apple TV+ just a week later, on September 27th.

It’s unclear what prompted the change, with the report saying Apple has confirmed its new plans for the movie. Also, Apple hasn’t changed its mind about hybrid movie releases. It’ll still go forward with some of them, like the upcoming Formula One drama F1. In the future, Apple will reportedly make decisions based on the marketplace, whatever that means.

Fly Me to the Moon, starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, didn’t do that well theatrically. The Instigators, with Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, got a limited release before its Apple TV+ premiere this Friday, but it’s also getting negative reviews.

Back to Wolfs, the new Pitt-Clooney team-up is a “crowd pleaser that has tested strongly,” Deadline notes.

Separately, Apple has tasked Jon Watts with writing, directing, and producing a sequel to Wolfs, with Clooney and Pitt both returning to star. Watts directed the first Wolfs movie, and he’s best known for his Spider-Man trilogy for Marvel.

All this is exciting news for this Pitt-Clooney movie fan. Wolfs doesn’t have to be an Oscar winner. “A crowd pleaser” sounds great, and I can’t wait to watch it.

The story’s premise is interesting regardless of who plays the titular roles. Two “lone wolfs” have been hired to clean up the same mess, only to discover that they must work together to do the job. Naturally, things will get out of hand. And we’ll have a laugh here and there as the two wolfves (wolfs?) try to figure out how to fix the situation.

Check out the trailer below for a preview of Wolfs.