Will Tom Holland’s Spider-Man be in Across the Spider-Verse?

There are a number of highly-anticipated Marvel movies coming out next year, including a few that are not being made by Marvel Studios. One such movie is Sony’s animated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. As the title suggests, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is going to travel across many universes, which has sparked a rather obvious question. Will Tom Holland’s MCU Spider-Man show up in Across the Spider-Verse?

In a recent interview, Empire asked writer and producer Christopher Miller whether or not Tom Holland would have a cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He didn’t directly answer the question, but he did hint that it is a possibility:

Let’s say… Anything is possible in the multiverse.

If Miller knew for sure that Holland wasn’t interested in voicing the character for the movie or couldn’t be involved due to rights or scheduling issues, he almost certainly would not be entertaining the idea in interviews. This would also give Sony another chance to definitively connect its growing Spider-Man cinematic universe with Marvel’s MCU.

Earlier this year, when asked about connecting the live-action and animated universe, Miller seemed to suggest that it was likely, but that a Holland cameo wasn’t in the cards:

The Multiverse is big and wide. And all things grow… Why would you think a Multiverse, in which many things are possible, that [those things are] not related? Everything’s possible except for this one thing that everyone wants.

It’s entirely possible that Miller is just trying to keep fans on their toes. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to hit theaters on June 2, 2023. If Holland is going to play any role in the movie, that decision has already been made.

Of course, even if he doesn’t show up in this movie, he’ll have another shot. The third entry —Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse — comes out on March 29, 2024.

