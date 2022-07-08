When will Thor: Love and Thunder stream on Disney Plus?

Marvel fans in some countries have already seen Thor: Love and Thunder and many others will flock to theaters on Thursday to catch it. The official release date for Thor 4 is Friday, July 8th, if you can’t make it to any of the previews. Unfortunately, you can’t watch Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney Plus on the same date it premieres in theaters.

Early estimates indicate Love and Thunder will bring quite a few people to theaters on opening weekend, with the film set to make about $300 million in ticket sales. The film should continue to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in the following weekends, and that’s a better outcome for Disney’s bottom line than a Disney Plus release. However, Love and Thunder should be streaming online very soon.

Disney’s recipe for Marvel movies

Black Widow remains Marvel’s only MCU title that got a day-and-date release, hitting cinemas and Disney Plus with Premier Access simultaneously. The film arrived almost two years after the previous MCU movie, after more than a year of pandemic-related delays. That’s why Disney made an exception for it, giving it a streaming release.

However, all MCU movies that followed got theatrical-only releases. Reports said that’s what Marvel wanted for the movie. And the Black Widow PR scandal tied to the film’s Disney Plus release might have further convinced Disney to avoid day-and-date releases.

But Disney committed to making new MCU movies available on its streaming service some 45 days after their release date. Thor: Love and Thunder will surely follow the same pattern, which means you’ll be able to stream the movie online much sooner than expected.

Marvel and Disney do not announce the streaming release date for an upcoming MCU movie before the movie hits theaters. That sort of reveal follows well after the movie’s theatrical debut. The same goes for Thor: Love and Thunder. We don’t have an official Disney Plus release date for it.

But the 45-day rule above lets us determine the likely Disney Plus release for the brand new Thor movie. Simple math tells us that Love and Thunder might hit Disney Plus on August 22nd. Only that’s a Monday, so it can’t happen.

Disney releases new content on Disney Plus on Wednesdays. As a result, August 24th seems like the more likely release date for the movie on Disney’s streaming service.

We’re only speculating for the time being, but we’ll point out that Disney stuck to a similar pattern for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie hit Disney Plus on June 22nd, roughly 47 days after its May 6th release date.

Spider-Man: No Way Home remains the only exception to these rules, but that’s because the movie doesn’t belong to Disney. Sony is in charge of the rights, and the company has different licensing deals in place that prevent No Way Home from streaming on Disney Plus.

Getting back to Love and Thunder, the film should be available digitally on various platforms around the time it starts streaming on Disney Plus. The Blu-ray release will take longer, however.

While you wait to witness Thor’s latest adventures, you can read our spoiler-free Thor: Love and Thunder review.

