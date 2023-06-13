When will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stream on Netflix?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse needed just two weeks at the box office to beat Into the Spider-Verse’s entire domestic run ($190 million). The sequel will continue playing in theaters for several more weeks, and it’ll surely beat the first episode’s $384 million global performance. It’s only about $70 million shy after two weeks. The point is that your best bet seeing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters right now, as a Netflix release isn’t coming anytime soon.

However, it’s very likely that you’ll be able to stream Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix long before it hits Disney Plus.

Across the Spider-Verse is about to face serious competition with The Flash opening this week. That’s the second new multiverse adventure for comic book fans that will be released in a matter of weeks. It’s also the movie that will probably close the current chapter of the DCEU for good, so it might steal some attention away from Spider-Verse 2.

Still, Sony will keep playing the film in theaters for a while.

Reacting to a report that said Across the Spider-Verse will launch digitally in July, the film’s producer Christopher Miller said that isn’t the case.

This is not true. #SpiderVerse won’t release digitally until August at the earliest. Go see it on the big screen – you won’t regret it. https://t.co/EwIednqxLa — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) June 12, 2023

“This is not true,” Miller wrote. “Spider-Verse won’t release digitally until August at the earliest. Go see it on the big screen – you won’t regret it.”

But he’s not talking about the Netflix release. He was referring to the Across the Spider-Verse digital release, where you get to buy or rent the film online or on demand. This should precede the DVD release by a few weeks.

Only after Sony sells Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse online and in stores will the movie finally start streaming on Netflix. As for when it’ll happen, it’s too soon to tell. Polygon speculated that it could happen in November, as Sony movies tend to hit the streaming service about five months after their theatrical releases.

That gives Sony plenty of time to announce it. Again, the studio’s priority will be the digital and DVD releases once Across the Spider-Verse is done with its theatrical run.

As for Disney Plus, I’d expect to see Spider-Verse 2 in there at some point down the road. Especially if Spider-Verse characters will show up in future MCU adventures. That’s because Sony and Disney have also inked a streaming deal that covers Spider-Man movies. But Disney Plus releases won’t happen until after the films land on Netflix.