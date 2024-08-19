We just got great news about the best sci-fi drama on Apple TV+

One of the many details that’s always stood out to me about Dark Matter, the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ sci-fi drama based on the novel by Blake Crouch, is the staggering number of people who watched the show’s thrilling trailer.

That mind sound like a strange detail to pay attention to regarding the show — one of a slew of top-tier sci-fi series on Apple TV+, joining titles like Foundation, Severance, and Silo. The fact of the matter, though, is that the fan-favorite Dark Matter has also reinforced an odd little test of mine that sometimes signals whether a show will be a winner or not: It’s the number of people who watch its trailer, with Dark Matter‘s, for example, up to 10 million views on YouTube.

It seems to me that a critical mass of people showing an interest in the trailer for a show is at least a somewhat reliable signal as to how big a show will be. Ten million is among the most I’ve ever seen an Apple TV+ show get. Accordingly, Apple certainly seems pleased with the response from critics and fans (both of which stand at a strong 83% on Rotten Tomatoes) — so much so that Apple just revealed that Dark Matter will get at least one more season.

“Thanks to everyone who tuned-in for season one — book fans and new fans — and of course our partners at Apple and Sony, my amazing producing partner, Matt Tolmach, our tremendous cast and crew, and the great city of Chicago — you were so good to us,” said showrunner and author Blake Crouch in a statement about the renewal. “In the process of writing and filming season one, we discovered that there’s so much more story to tell, and we’ve only scratched the surface of these characters as they fight for survival and to find their way home through a landscape of mind-bending realities. See you in the Box!”

Of course, beyond death and taxes, it must be acknowledged that there are no guarantees in life. Having said that, a critical mass of people showing an interest in what amounts to, let’s say, a party invite surely suggests something about the level of attendees you can expect for said party, right? I know, I know, it’s not a perfect 1-to-1 relationship between a party invite and a trailer — but, at least directionally, the relationship is there.

“Making Dark Matter was a longtime dream, and I’m so proud to see Blake’s vision come to life and to connect with so many people,” said executive producer Matt Tomach. “Seeing the Dessens’ journey resonate with audiences has been extremely gratifying, and we can’t wait to bring more of this world — and others — to life in season two. Huge thanks to Apple TV+, Sony and our amazing cast and crew. Here we go!”