Tubi free movies: 25 movies you can watch for free in December

If you’re trying to cut down on streaming service expenses, one of the easiest ways to replace them is with free streamers like Tubi. Every month, Tubi refreshes its lineup of free, on-demand movies, some of which were in theaters not long ago.

Dozens of movies are streaming for free on Tubi in December, but below, we’ve narrowed down the list to 25 of the best movies we could find. Whether you’re in the mood for a comedy, drama, thriller, or something to watch with the kids, we’ve got you covered. If you want to stream free movies, visit TubiTV.com on a browser or download the Tubi app.

Tubi free movies in December 2024

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

If you’re looking for a great movie to throw on over the holidays that the whole family can enjoy, you can’t do much better than Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. Before they took on Lego, 21 Jump Street, and Spider-Man, directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller turned one of the seminal children’s books into a raucous, hilarious, and surprisingly heartfelt movie about a man who wants to change the world but loses himself along the way.

Die Hard

We don’t have to do the whole “Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?” thing (it is), but there’s never a bad time to watch the original Die Hard. In fact, after you watch Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and the kids go to bed, put this on for the adults.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Of all the goofy early 2000s comedies, I’m fairly confident that Dodgeball has held up the best. It’s hard to square the fact that Ben Stiller, after playing Globo Gym jerk White Goodman, went on to direct Escape at Dannemora and Severance, but he’s a man of many talents.

Rush Hour 2

Personally, I will never tire of watching Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan interact. Rush Hour 2 might not be the best buddy cop comedy of the ’90s and 2000s, but it’s certainly one of the funniest, as Chief Inspector Lee (Chan) and Detective James Carter (Tucker) try to stop Triad crime lord Ricky Tan from laundering $100 million through his casino.

Here are 21 more movies we’re excited to watch for free on Tubi in November:

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights Arthur Christmas Blue Streak Bram Stoker’s Dracula Bring It On The Cable Guy Daybreakers The Departed Happy Gilmore Kick-Ass Paul Blart: Mall Cop The People Under the Stairs Quiz Lady Rush Hour Rush Hour 3 Sicario Sicario: Day of the Soldado Space Jam Training Day Trumbo Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

Those are the highlights for the month of December. Be sure to check back with us in January when Tubi adds even more classic movies to its free streaming library. If you’re looking for even more free movies, check out the full list of additions for December.