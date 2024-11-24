Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Deadpool 3 John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies Ms Marvel Season 2 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus
FREE iPhone 16 Pro from T-Mobile for Black Friday
Save up to 43% on BGR's favorite security cams
Home Entertainment Movies

Tubi free movies: 25 movies you can watch for free in December

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Nov 24th, 2024 12:08PM EST
Tubi free movies in December 2024.
Image: Tubi

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

If you’re trying to cut down on streaming service expenses, one of the easiest ways to replace them is with free streamers like Tubi. Every month, Tubi refreshes its lineup of free, on-demand movies, some of which were in theaters not long ago.

Dozens of movies are streaming for free on Tubi in December, but below, we’ve narrowed down the list to 25 of the best movies we could find. Whether you’re in the mood for a comedy, drama, thriller, or something to watch with the kids, we’ve got you covered. If you want to stream free movies, visit TubiTV.com on a browser or download the Tubi app.

Tubi free movies in December 2024

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

If you’re looking for a great movie to throw on over the holidays that the whole family can enjoy, you can’t do much better than Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. Before they took on Lego, 21 Jump Street, and Spider-Man, directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller turned one of the seminal children’s books into a raucous, hilarious, and surprisingly heartfelt movie about a man who wants to change the world but loses himself along the way.

Die Hard

We don’t have to do the whole “Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?” thing (it is), but there’s never a bad time to watch the original Die Hard. In fact, after you watch Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and the kids go to bed, put this on for the adults.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Of all the goofy early 2000s comedies, I’m fairly confident that Dodgeball has held up the best. It’s hard to square the fact that Ben Stiller, after playing Globo Gym jerk White Goodman, went on to direct Escape at Dannemora and Severance, but he’s a man of many talents.

Rush Hour 2

Personally, I will never tire of watching Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan interact. Rush Hour 2 might not be the best buddy cop comedy of the ’90s and 2000s, but it’s certainly one of the funniest, as Chief Inspector Lee (Chan) and Detective James Carter (Tucker) try to stop Triad crime lord Ricky Tan from laundering $100 million through his casino.

Here are 21 more movies we’re excited to watch for free on Tubi in November:

  1. Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
  2. Arthur Christmas
  3. Blue Streak
  4. Bram Stoker’s Dracula
  5. Bring It On
  6. The Cable Guy
  7. Daybreakers
  8. The Departed
  9. Happy Gilmore
  10. Kick-Ass
  11. Paul Blart: Mall Cop
  12. The People Under the Stairs
  13. Quiz Lady
  14. Rush Hour
  15. Rush Hour 3
  16. Sicario
  17. Sicario: Day of the Soldado
  18. Space Jam
  19. Training Day
  20. Trumbo
  21. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

Those are the highlights for the month of December. Be sure to check back with us in January when Tubi adds even more classic movies to its free streaming library. If you’re looking for even more free movies, check out the full list of additions for December.

Don’t Miss: Ted Danson’s new Netflix comedy is the feel-good TV show we need right now

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News