Tubi free movies: 17 movies you can watch for free in November

If you’re trying to cut down on streaming service expenses, one of the easiest ways to replace them is with free streamers like Tubi. Every month, Tubi refreshes its lineup of free, on-demand movies, some of which were in theaters not long ago.

Dozens of movies are streaming for free on Tubi in November, but below, we’ve narrowed down the list to 17 of the best movies we could find. Whether you’re in the mood for a comedy, drama, thriller, or something to watch with the kids, we’ve got you covered. If you want to stream free movies, visit TubiTV.com on a browser or download the Tubi app.

Tubi free movies in November 2024

Django Unchained

Quentin Tarantino has been heavily influenced by Westerns throughout his career, and he finally got the chance to make one of his own in 2012 with Django Unchained. Jamie Foxx stars as the freed slave Django, who travels with German bounty hunter Dr. King Schutlz (Christoph Waltz) in search of his wife. The film’s cast also features Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson, Walton Goggins, Kerry Washington, and Don Johnson.

Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest movie is Licorice Pizza, a romantic comedy starring Alana Haim (of the band Haim) and Cooper Hoffman in their film debuts. The movie follows a teenage actor named Gary Valentine (Hoffman) and his relationship with 25-year-old photographer’s assistant Alana Kane (Haim). Licorice Pizza was nominated for three Academy Awards in 2022, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

The Pursuit of Happyness

Based on Chris Gardner’s best-selling 2006 memoir of the same name, The Pursuit of Happyness follows a salesman (Will Smith) who invests his life savings into portable bone-density scanners that he sells to doctors. The time between sales is longer than expected, and Gardner ends up homeless and estranged from his wife. One of Smith’s best acting roles to date.

Here are 14 more movies we’re excited to watch for free on Tubi in November:

13 Going on 30

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

Bill & Ted Face The Music

The Blob

The Fugitive

Furious 7

I, Robot

Jumanji

Juwanna Man

Malcolm X

Reservoir Dogs

The Silence of the Lambs

Warm Bodies

Those are the highlights for the month of November. Be sure to check back with us in December when Tubi adds even more classic movies to its free streaming library. If you’re looking for even more free movies, check out the full list of additions for November.