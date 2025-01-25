Tubi free movies: 15 movies you can watch for free in February 2025

If you’re trying to cut down on streaming service expenses, one of the easiest ways to replace them is with free streamers like Tubi. Every month, Tubi refreshes its lineup of free, on-demand movies, some of which were in theaters not long ago.

Dozens of movies are streaming for free on Tubi in February 2025, but below, we’ve narrowed down the list to 15 of the best movies we could find. Whether you’re in the mood for a comedy, drama, thriller, or something to watch with the kids, we’ve got you covered. If you want to stream free movies, visit TubiTV.com on a browser or download the Tubi app.

Tubi free movies in February 2025

Blue Beetle

While the DCEU is dead and the DCU has officially started, Xolo Maridueña is slated to reprise his role as Jaime Reyes (also known as the Blue Beetle) in James Gunn’s new cinematic universe. If you want to know how the character got his powers, you can watch Blue Beetle for free on Tubi in February (even if the movie isn’t entirely canon).

Dune: Part One

Among the best sci-fi action-adventure movies of the 21st century, Dune: Part One is streaming on Tubi for free in February. It’s probably going to be a few years until we get Part Three, so best to rewatch the first two every so often to keep them fresh in your mind.

Swiss Army Man

Before directing Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (aka the Daniels) made their feature directorial debut with Swiss Army Man. This surrealist comedy “stars” Daniel Radcliffe as Manny, a farting corpse that doubles as a jet ski, discovered by Hank Thompson (Paul Dano), a man marooned on an island.

Here are 12 more movies we’re excited to watch for free on Tubi in February:

Blindspotting The Boogeyman House of Gucci Leaving Las Vegas Licorice Pizza Monster’s Ball Paddington 2 Roots Southside With You Taken The Terminator Training Day

Those are the highlights for the month of February. Be sure to check back with us in March when Tubi adds even more classic movies to its free streaming library. If you’re looking for even more free movies, check out the full list of additions for February.