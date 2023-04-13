True Detective: Night Country trailer pulls back the curtain on the reboot

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

True Detective is officially coming back for a fourth season, and HBO has a trailer to prove it.

Today, HBO Max (soon to be Max) released the official trailer for True Detective: Night Country, the fourth season of the acclaimed series. The first trailer of the fourth season stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as they attempt to solve the mystery of eight men who disappear in Alaska.

You can check out the official trailer for True Detective: Night Country below:

True Detective: Night Country will tell the story of Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis), two detectives in Ennis, Alaska that must solve a case of eight men who disappear at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station. The two detectives will have to “confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Credits: Showrunner, writer, director, executive producer, Issa López; star and executive producer, Jodie Foster. Executive Producers: Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak for PASTEL; Mari Jo Winkler; Chris Mundy; Alan Page Arriaga; Steve Golin; Richard Brown; Woody Harrelson; Matthew McConaughey; Cary Joji Fukunaga; Nic Pizzolatto. Producers: Princess Daazhraii Johnson; Cathy Tagnak Rexford; Sam Breckman.

The fourth season of True Detective will premiere on Max later this year, but the company did not yet share the exact release date. I was a big fan of the first and third seasons, so I’ll definitely be watching this one as well. If you want to ensure you can watch the show in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.

The release of the first trailer for True Detective: Night Country comes on the same date that Warner Bros. Discovery announced Max, the new streaming service that will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus, and launches in May.