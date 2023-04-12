Click to Skip Ad
The Continental: Trailer, plot, and everything else we know about the John Wick prequel series

Andy Meek
By
Published Apr 12th, 2023 5:55PM EDT
The Continental on Peacock
Image: Peacock

If the newly released teaser trailer for Peacock’s John Wick prequel series The Continental is any indication, the hotel chain shown throughout the Keanu Reeves-led film franchise looks like the perfect setting for an extension of that world from the hit movies.

Reeves himself won’t appear in the 3-part miniseries coming to Peacock in September. But based on the look and feel of this noirish, shootout-filled descent into the underworld of 1970s New York City, I doubt we’ll mind.

“The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the hellscape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind,” reads Peacock’s series description of The Continental. “Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

The cast playing the hitmen as well as hotel guests we’ll meet in the series includes Mel Gibson, Collin Woodell playing a young version of Ian McShane’s Winston, plus Peter Greene, Ben Robson, Nhung Kate, Katie McGrath, and Ayomide Adegun as a young version of the concierge Charon (who was played in the movies by the late Lance Reddic).

John Wick 4, the latest installment in the blockbuster movie franchise, has now raked in more than $306 million at the global box office. The franchise is also expanding next year, in June of 2024, via the release of a John Wick spinoff movie titled The Ballerina starring Ana de Armas as an assassin.

The Continental, meanwhile, was developed, written, and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons. Check out the trailer below:

